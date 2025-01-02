CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
Entertainment

In the upcoming drama ‘Love Scout’, Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min have a tense first encounter

ByLydia Koh

January 2, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, SBS’ upcoming drama Love Scout has released a glimpse of the tense first encounter between Lee Jun Hyuk and Han Ji Min, heightening anticipation for the series.

Love Scout is a romantic drama featuring Han Ji Min as Kang Ji Yoon, a skilled yet socially awkward CEO, and Lee Jun Hyuk as Yoo Eun Ho, her capable secretary who excels at both work and domestic duties. As the premiere approaches, the buzz around the drama continues to grow, fuelled by newly unveiled stills showcasing the icy initial meeting between Ji Yoon and Eun Ho.

Photo: Instagram/SBS Drama

Charged exchange

The stills capture a charged exchange, with Ji Yoon gripping Eun Ho’s business card and glaring intensely, while Eun Ho meets her gaze with equal determination. The frosty atmosphere contrasts sharply with the romantic tone teased in earlier previews, leaving viewers curious about the conflict.

Eun Ho, Hansoo Electronics’ youngest HR manager, is committed to retaining top talent, while Ji Yoon, the CEO of the headhunting firm People’s, is focused on recruiting one of those employees. This clash of priorities sets the stage for their prickly introduction. Eun Ho makes the scathing comment, “Do headhunters always work like this? Simply relocating people and profiting from it?” Then Ji Yoon says, “Let’s never see each other again,”

Intrigue and excitement

The drama’s central question revolves around how these two adversaries evolve into romantic partners, creating intrigue and excitement among fans.

The production team hinted, “Ji Yoon and Eun Ho’s journey is filled with entertaining and heartfelt moments. Don’t miss the premiere to discover how their workplace rivalry transforms into a captivating romance.”

Love Scout will launch on January 3 at 10 p.m. KST and be streamed on Viki.

Lee Jun Hyuk is a South Korean actor known for his versatile roles and captivating performances. He has consistently showcased his talent in various dramas and films, leaving a lasting impression on audiences.

