Entertainment

Seo Kang Joon plays NIS agent undercover as a high school student in new comedy-action drama

ByLydia Koh

January 17, 2025

KOREA: According to Soompi, Undercover High School’s upcoming drama has revealed its first poster, offering an intriguing preview of what’s to come!

This comedy-action series stars Seo Kang Joon as Jung Hae Sung, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent on a covert mission. Tasked with recovering Emperor Gojong’s missing gold, he goes undercover as a high school student, leading to an action-packed and suspenseful adventure.

The poster showcases Seo Kang Joon’s dual role as a student and a skilled agent. Dressed in a school uniform, he stands in a dimly lit hallway with a gun, exuding confidence and determination.

Photo: Instagram/Seo Kang Joon

Gravity of his mission

His sharp gaze and the interplay of shadows across his face emphasize his undercover identity, blending youthful innocence with the gravity of his mission.

As Hae Sung navigates his secret assignment, he unexpectedly becomes entangled in the everyday lives of his classmates.

The drama teases a mix of humour, camaraderie, and challenges as he balances his role as a high school student with his high-stakes mission, promising a narrative full of unexpected twists.

See also  Undercover High School: Seo Kang Joon and Jin Ki Joo confirmed for new comedy action drama

The production team highlighted the significance of the poster, saying, “It captures the essence of the series by juxtaposing the incongruous elements of a school uniform and a gun, symbolizing the unique concept of a NIS agent infiltrating a high school.”

Thrilling and dynamic story

Undercover High School is set to premiere on Feb 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Make sure to tune in for this thrilling and dynamic story!

Seo Kang Joon is a South Korean actor and former member of the group 5urprise. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in popular dramas such as “Cheese in the Trap” (2016) and “Are You Human?” (2018).

Born on October 12, 1993, in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Seo Kang Joon’s journey into the entertainment industry began as a model. He later joined the actor-singer group 5urprise, launched by Fantagio in 2013.

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Following Chinese actor’s abduction, Eason Chan cancels Thai show over ‘safety issues’

January 15, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

In “My Dearest Nemesis” Mun Ka Young reconciles with her boss, her first love Choi Hyun Wook

January 13, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

“7 a.m. Breakfast Meeting for the Heartbroken” new film stars Suzy, Yoo Ji Tae, Lee Jin Uk, and Geum Sae Rok

January 13, 2025 Lydia Koh

You missed

Uncategorized

Local wonders why people bring their dogs to hawker centres when it isn’t allowed, but many defend responsible pet owners

January 17, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans optimistic as 2025 begins, but cost of living concerns could affect next GE

January 17, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Health

Singapore researchers find that T cells can completely prevent acute viral infections, opening pathways for vaccine innovation

January 17, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Education

SIT launches two new engineering programmes that adopt new teaching method

January 17, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.