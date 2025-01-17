KOREA: According to Soompi, Undercover High School’s upcoming drama has revealed its first poster, offering an intriguing preview of what’s to come!

This comedy-action series stars Seo Kang Joon as Jung Hae Sung, a National Intelligence Service (NIS) agent on a covert mission. Tasked with recovering Emperor Gojong’s missing gold, he goes undercover as a high school student, leading to an action-packed and suspenseful adventure.

The poster showcases Seo Kang Joon’s dual role as a student and a skilled agent. Dressed in a school uniform, he stands in a dimly lit hallway with a gun, exuding confidence and determination.

Gravity of his mission

His sharp gaze and the interplay of shadows across his face emphasize his undercover identity, blending youthful innocence with the gravity of his mission.

As Hae Sung navigates his secret assignment, he unexpectedly becomes entangled in the everyday lives of his classmates.

The drama teases a mix of humour, camaraderie, and challenges as he balances his role as a high school student with his high-stakes mission, promising a narrative full of unexpected twists.

The production team highlighted the significance of the poster, saying, “It captures the essence of the series by juxtaposing the incongruous elements of a school uniform and a gun, symbolizing the unique concept of a NIS agent infiltrating a high school.”

Thrilling and dynamic story

Undercover High School is set to premiere on Feb 21 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Make sure to tune in for this thrilling and dynamic story!

Seo Kang Joon is a South Korean actor and former member of the group 5urprise. He gained widespread recognition for his roles in popular dramas such as “Cheese in the Trap” (2016) and “Are You Human?” (2018).

Born on October 12, 1993, in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, Seo Kang Joon’s journey into the entertainment industry began as a model. He later joined the actor-singer group 5urprise, launched by Fantagio in 2013.