ILLIT continues to showcase their enduring popularity by maintaining a strong presence on the U.S. Billboard global charts over an extended period.

As of the latest chart update from Billboard on July 9 KST, ILLIT’s mini album title track “Magnetic” has secured the 21st spot on the ‘Global Excl. U.S.’ chart and the 32nd position on the ‘Global 200’ chart, marking its impressive 15th consecutive week on these prestigious rankings.

New South Korean girl group

ILLIT, a rising South Korean girl group under Belift Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE, debuted through the JTBC survival show “R U Next?” in 2023.

Moka, Wonhee, Yunah, Minju and Iroha make up the group. Originally planned as a six-member group, they finalized their lineup after member Youngseo departed before their official debut.

Debuting in March 2024 with their EP “Super Real Me,” ILLIT has swiftly gained attention and secured endorsements from prominent brands such as Acne Studios, KT Y, Bioderma, Crocs, and Pocari Sweat.

The group, ILLIT, was unveiled in real time during the last episode of “R U Next?” The name reflects the ability of each member to freely select their own path, as expressed in the phrase “I’ll [choose] It.”

The beginning

“R U Next?” aired for ten episodes, from June 30 to September 1, 2023, with 22 contestants vying for a spot in the six-member girl group under Belift Lab, marking HYBE’s third girl group debut after Le Sserafim and NewJeans.

The final lineup of Wonhee, Youngseo, Minju, Iroha, Moka, and Yunah was determined, with two members chosen by the public and four by the company’s producers.

Youngseo’s departure from the group was mutually agreed upon in January 2024 following discussions about her future activities.

ILLIT’s continued success on the Billboard charts underscores their growing influence and popularity both domestically and internationally, solidifying their position as a promising new force in the K-pop industry.