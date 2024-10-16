KOREA: According to Allkpop, ILLIT (Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, Iroha) recently shared their excitement for their upcoming album and the new title track “Cherish (My Love),” highlighting its contrast from their debut single, “Magnetic.”

During a special episode of their self-produced series Night of ILLIT, released on Oct 15 via YouTube and Weverse, the group discussed the project and its fresh sound.

Night of ILLIT is a series where the members relax and share their favourite things. This special episode, titled “A Special Night of ILLIT,” followed the group on a bonding trip ahead of their comeback.

The members playfully held a banner reading “Let’s Make Mini Album 2 a Hit” and engaged in heartfelt conversations, emphasizing their strong teamwork.

Showing versatility

Iroha expressed initial surprise at the difference between “Cherish (My Love)” and “Magnetic,” saying, “At first, I was surprised by how different it was, but I’ve grown to like it more as we practised.”

Yunah added, “People will see that we’re not limited to ‘Magnetic’ with our new look.” Moka echoed this sentiment, saying, “Our name means ‘able to become anything,’ so I hope we can show our versatility.”

The group expressed love for their fans, GLLIT, and reaffirmed their dedication to both their music and one another.

Success on charts

ILLIT’s second mini-album, I’LL LIKE YOU, is set for release on Oct 21 at 6 pm KST. To build anticipation, two teasers for “Cherish (My Love)” will drop on Oct 18 and 20.

Meanwhile, their debut single, “Magnetic,” continues its success, holding steady on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts for 29 consecutive weeks.

ILLIT, a South Korean girl group, was formed in 2023 through the survival competition show R U Next?. March 2024 saw the release of their first extended play, “Super Real Me.”