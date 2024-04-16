The ongoing illegal immigrant crisis ignites heated debates across political spectrums, drawing attention from both liberal and conservative Americans. Surprisingly, even staunch Democrat supporters exhibit hesitation toward admitting thousands of illegals into the country simultaneously.

Breitbart states, the financial burden of illegal immigration on American taxpayers has reached unprecedented levels during President Joe Biden’s administration. Estimates from the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) indicate that illegal aliens cost taxpayers over $150 billion annually.

According to the FAIR report, the presence of over 15.5 million illegal aliens and 5.4 million citizen children of illegal aliens translates to taxpayers covering approximately $182 billion in expenses, averaging $8,776 per illegal alien/citizen child.

Despite contributing around $32 billion in taxes, the net fiscal cost of illegal immigration totals $150.7 billion. Noteworthy expenses include state and federal welfare costs nearing $14 billion annually, alongside medical costs reaching $42 billion yearly.

Conservatives angry at government for spending millions of taxpayers money on illegals

Do you know that illegals do not qualify for Fed student loans as they are illegal so in Cali they qualify for in state tuition and get GRANTS so graduate DEBT FREE while American kids have tens of thousands in debt? Blood boiling… — Iza369 (@Isabella3691) April 10, 2024

Furthermore, there are harsh allegations from conservatives citing that the current government is doing everything wrong. Following that, some users claim that illegals are getting more facilities than the average American in states like California. However, these are mere claims.

I Hope Everyone Had a Good Tax Day. Oh yeah, BTW Illegal Immigration Cost American Taxpayers over $150 Billion Last Year. Just So You Know. — Deplorable Jaz McKay (@DeplorableJaz) April 16, 2024

Some users are expressing their disappointment towards the situation. Most Americans that do pay taxes would obviously not like this entire ordeal. The country is known to be one of the strictest places in the world when it comes to collecting income taxes. Yet the money collected is allegedly funneled through for non-Americans.

