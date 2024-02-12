SINGAPORE: With social media being abuzz with complaints about food prices and Chinese New Year surcharges in different food and beverage establishments, one online user recently called out such outcries, arguing that the surcharge is to pay hawkers extra for working when they could be with their families.

“So many people complain about the food price increase or extra surcharge during this CNY period,” the post read. “If you find it expensive, then don’t eat. If not you come be a hawker during CNY and let the hawkers rest. See how much you want to sell for one bowl of noodles or one plate of chicken rice. Hawkers sacrifice their time (from celebrating) CNY with their family, charge abit more also KPKB. (If you) find it expensive, then just go eat Malay food or Indian food lah.”

The post, shared in the Complaint Singapore group on Sunday (Feb 11), got a mixed response from online users.

“I remember you (could) hardly find a food stall open during CNY when (I was) young,” said one. “(You could) only eat Indian or Malay food. Now, (there are) more stalls open at this period and all complaining about the extra charges?

Wait till they decide to close during this period and all will (complain) again why all stalls don’t want to operate.

Come on lar, it’s been ages (since) this practice has been in Singapore. Imagine (if) people who are supposed to be on holiday (came) back to work just to provide you with food. Don’t you think those workers should get double pay?

You are not paying just for food but also for the food stall or restaurant workers’ double pay as well.”

A third wrote, “I am okay with the extra charge but your logic is wrong. The hawker can rest also, right? This does not mean you come out to serve to make money for the extra charge.

Or maybe no extra charge see any hawker still come out to serve the public.”

Another argued that regardless of what hawkers do or don’t do, there would still be complaints.

“Life is really difficult nowadays,” they wrote. “Hawker closed kena kpkb and open also kena kpkb. Then how ah?”

Read also: ‘Festival Surcharge 10%, but CNY hasn’t even started!’ — Singaporeans shocked by customer’s receipt