ICA: Heavy traffic is expected at SG-MY land checkpoints during upcoming September school holidays

Summary

More than 2.1 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent National Day weekend.

Traffic peaked at over 593,000 travellers on Aug 7, with some departing cars waiting three hours.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has tightened security checks since Feb 28, while 13 motorists faced enforcement action during the holiday weekend.

SINGAPORE: Travellers heading between Singapore and Malaysia should prepare for long waits during the September school holidays.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) expects very heavy traffic at Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Friday, Sep 4 to Monday, Sep 14, 2026.

ICA issued the advisory on Aug 31, 2026. It urged travellers to plan ahead, avoid peak periods where possible, and check traffic conditions before leaving.

Previous holiday traffic reached record levels

The warning comes after another busy travel period during the National Day weekend.

More than 2.1 million travellers crossed the two land checkpoints from Aug 7 to 10. Traffic reached its highest point on Aug 7, when more than 593,000 travellers cleared immigration in one day.

Some motorists leaving Singapore during peak hours waited up to three hours for immigration clearance. ICA said traffic tailbacks from Malaysia contributed to the delays.

The information gives travellers a useful idea of what could happen during the September break.

Security checks may add to peak-hour waits

ICA has also stepped up security checks at all checkpoints since Feb 28, 2026.

The action taken follows what the authority described as a heightened global security environment, including recent developments in the Middle East.

Travellers should therefore expect longer waits during busy periods.

There is one practical way to make the immigration process less painful. ICA strongly encourages travellers to use QR codes generated through the MyICA mobile app.

QR clearance and facial recognition for motorcyclists and pillion riders have lifted departure throughput by more than 35 per cent during peak periods. This works out to about 7,600 additional travellers cleared each hour compared with 2019 levels.

Queue cutting can make a bad traffic jam worse

ICA also reminded motorists to follow lane rules and instructions from its officers.

Queue cutting can disrupt traffic and delay everyone behind. Vehicle drivers caught doing so will be told to make a U-turn and join the queue at the back.

The authority said it will take firm action against motorists who ignore instructions or commit traffic offences.

During the National Day weekend, 13 motorists were caught for traffic offences and dangerous driving behaviour. Some cases were referred to the Traffic Police for investigation and prosecution. Others were made to re-queue or were banned from entering Singapore.

A few travel checks can save a lot of time

Travellers should bring passports with at least six months’ validity.

Short-term visitors must also submit the Singapore Arrival Card with health declaration through MyICA within three days before arriving in Singapore.

Motorists should watch for construction and road works at both checkpoints. Drivers must follow traffic marshals and ICA officers, road signs and diversion instructions.

Foreign-registered vehicle drivers should also check that their Vehicle Entry Permit and Autopass arrangements are valid. Outstanding fines should be settled with the relevant Singapore agencies.

From Nov 2, 2026, foreign-registered vehicles with certain unpaid traffic, parking or vehicular emissions fines won’t be able to apply for or renew their VEP. They will also be denied entry into Singapore.

The simplest plan may be travelling earlier before others

School holidays are when families naturally want to get moving, making it the hardest part to avoid everyone else.

Early mornings and late evenings may offer a better chance of shorter waits, although traffic conditions can change.

Check the traffic before leaving, prepare the required documents, and use QR clearance where possible. A few minutes of planning at home can beat several hours sitting in a checkpoint queue.