Entertainment Celebrity 'I started watching porn when I was 11' — Billie Eilish

‘I started watching porn when I was 11’ — Billie Eilish

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 14: Singer Billie Eilish arrives for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Glenn Francis/Pacific Pro Digital Photography)

By Diosdado Vinluan
Singer Billie Eilish opened up about her first time watching porn, reports Entertainment Tonight. The singer said that having watched “abusive” porn affected her first few sexual encounters.

“The first few times I had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good,” she claimed. “It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

She started viewing porn when she was 11 because it made her feel like “one of the guys,” according to the 19-year-old singer, who appeared on SiriusXM‘s The Howard Stern Show.

“As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11,” she remarked. “I think it really destroyed my brain, and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

She continued, “I’m so angry that porn is so loved, and I’m so angry at myself for thinking that it was OK. The way that vaginas look in porn is f**king crazy. No vaginas look like that. Women’s bodies don’t look like that. We don’t come like that.”

Photo: Instagram screengrab/billieeilish

Regarding her views on dating, Eilish has stated that she is “not a serial dater”.

“I don’t go to stuff and flirt with people. It’s really hard to meet people when people are either terrified of you or think that you’re out of their league,” she stated. “Last year, I thought that I’d be single for the rest of my life. I genuinely couldn’t even picture myself in a relationship of any sort. I got over that pretty fast.”

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell is an American singer and songwriter. She initially attracted public prominence in 2015 with the release of her debut track, “Ocean Eyes,” which was distributed by Darkroom, an Interscope Records subsidiary. Don’t Smile at Me (2017), her debut extended play, was a financial success, charting in the top 15 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. /TISG

