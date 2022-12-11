how-relationship-experts-see-harry-and-meghan

Experts are giving out their verdict on how they see Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after watching the first three episodes of Netflix’s documentary that has caused a social media storm.

The documentary is about their love story and about Harry’s intimate proposal. Harry said he was scrolling through his feed when he saw a video of Meghan with a friend of his and Meghan was using a dog filter on Snapchat.

But the two actually met on Instagram. The pair exchanged numbers after a friend reached out to Meghan and said: “Prince Haz” asked for it. And this fact has stunned many viewers of the show.

However, an expert in relationships told a UK newspaper, it is perfectly normal for people to meet online via dating apps or on social media and get along in the modern world. The couple first started dating in 2016.

Paul Brunson, the world’s most influential matchmaker and Celebs Go Dating star, has highlighted five striking revelations from episode one.

He mentioned a research study that shows 80 per cent of people are meeting their spouses online, including via social media and dating apps. Some of the best relationships between lovers can come out from online dating apps.

Meghan then confessed that she did the classic Instagram stalk before meeting Harry. But the expert says there was no love at first sight, as he does not believe in that but there was lust at first sight.

“The lust that turns into ‘like’, and then the ‘like’ turns into attachment – and then that attachment is where we form the love,” he explained, when talking on relationship guidelines.

“Was there intrigue? Was there interest? Was there curiosity? Absolutely, between those two. Was it love? I just don’t think we’re capable of that as human beings so early,” Paul adds.

He also says Harry’s confessions in the documentary are powerful since he said he compared Meghan to his mother.

“It’s the familiarity of the love,” he said. “It wasn’t that he was subconsciously seeking the traits of his mother; he was seeking the same level of comfort that he felt which Meghan provided.”

