For Ritesh Angural and his wife, Nisha Hari Singh, the dream of travelling the world became a reality in a way they had never imagined.

Featured in an article published by Straits Times, the couple, with their young daughter Arisha in tow, embarked on an epic journey that would take them across six countries and over 32,000 kilometres—driving from Singapore to Norway by land.

Their trusty 2002 Land Rover Defender, affectionately named “Durian” after its previous owner, a durian picker, became their home on wheels.

From the moment they crossed their first land checkpoint, Arisha, then just a toddler, would ask with wide-eyed curiosity: “Will I see snow here?”

The couple, undeterred by the challenge of navigating through vast, unfamiliar terrains, promised to make her dream come true. Four months into their adventure, as they reached Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Arisha’s wish was finally fulfilled.

On her fourth birthday, it snowed for a single day, leaving her speechless as she gazed out the window in awe. “Mama… the grass is white,” she said, a moment the family would cherish forever.

Their journey was not just about reaching their destination—it was about the people they met along the way. From the rugged hills of Central Asia to the bustling streets of Iran, the family discovered that the world was full of kindness and hospitality.

In Kazakhstan, a mechanic named Rustam worked tirelessly to help fix their camper van for nearly a week, even inviting them to dinner with his family.

When the family needed a special tool, Rustam went above and beyond, tracking down a fellow traveller in Almaty to deliver it to them in Tajikistan.

In Kyrgyzstan, they shared tea with two women they met by chance near a lake, enjoying a meal together before being taken on a scenic mountain adventure where Arisha ran freely through fields of dandelions.

Later in Iran, after a mechanical breakdown, a local family took them in for four days, providing food and hospitality without asking for anything in return.

“It was humbling,” Ritesh reflected. “After experiencing such generosity, we felt a bit guilty for not offering the same to travellers in Singapore.”

The journey was not always smooth sailing. The family faced significant challenges, including mechanical failures and the extreme conditions of the Pamir Highway—one of the highest international roads in the world at 4,655 meters.

As the family encountered issues like a broken drive shaft and altitude sickness, they were forced to split temporarily for medical treatment, marking an emotional moment of separation.

However, thanks to the help of friends and locals, they reunited in Tajikistan, where Arisha received the care she needed.

Despite the hurdles, Arisha adapted better than anyone else, living each day with an infectious enthusiasm. “She often sings and dances in random places, which opens us up to more interactions with locals,” said Ritesh.

The couple’s decision to leave their stable careers in Singapore was not made lightly. After the pandemic hit in 2020, and with Ritesh’s start-up facing challenges, they began to reflect on their priorities.

“We came up with a list of things we’d regret not doing in the next ten years,” Nisha said. “Traveling the world was on both of our lists.”

With Arisha still a baby, they decided to take the plunge and travel overland. After two years of saving and planning, they bought and converted the Land Rover into a motorhome.

The green-painted vehicle was equipped with solar panels, a toilet, and a refrigerator to make their journey as comfortable as possible. The family’s travels have spanned 17 countries, from the tropical landscapes of Southeast Asia to the snow-capped peaks of the Pamirs.

Along the way, they encountered extreme temperatures ranging from -4°C in Turkey to 41°C in Laos, but it was the people they met that truly shaped their experience.

Whether it was sharing meals with strangers or receiving unexpected help when their vehicle broke down, they were consistently struck by the warmth and generosity of those they encountered.

As their journey nears its conclusion, with just a few more months to go before they reach Norway, Nisha reflects on the transformative nature of their adventure.

“It’s been an incredible journey that has brought us closer together as a family,” she says. “I feel sad to leave the freedom of the open road, but I’m also excited for the next phase of our lives.”

For Arisha, who has grown up surrounded by different cultures, the hope is that this adventure will instil in her a sense of curiosity, compassion, and appreciation for the world’s diversity.

As the family looks forward to their final leg of the journey, one thing is certain — the memories they’ve made along the way will stay with them forever, no matter where their travels take them next.

In a world where most of us are preoccupied with routines and responsibilities, the Angural family’s journey serves as a beautiful reminder that sometimes, the most unforgettable experiences come from stepping out of your comfort zone and embracing the unknown—with a sense of wonder and an open heart.