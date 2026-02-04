// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, February 4, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Hot-tempered brothers arrested after assaulting police and beating female resident while intoxicated

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Two brothers have proven that they were truly partners in crime when they both assaulted a police officer while drunk. They also slapped a female resident in the face with slippers outside an apartment when they were advised to slow down while riding their vehicle. 

The two hot-tempered men, a 42-year-old and a 37-year-old, were now sentenced to jail, and each faces four charges, including intentional assault, violating the Prevention of Harassment Act, violating the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, using violence to obstruct a public servant from performing his or her duties, and using criminal violence.

With these counts, the older brother admitted to one of the charges, and the younger one admitted to two. The judge will also take into consideration the remaining charges. As a consequence, the older brother was sentenced to five weeks in jail while the younger brother was sentenced to seven weeks. 

Case details

According to case investigations, the police officer was patrolling the Sembawang park when he found the brothers sitting on a mobility aid (PMA). During that time, the brothers were playing loud music and smoking in undesignated areas. It was believed that they rode to the park with their loved ones, and they had two bottles of vodka and became drunk. 

When the police officer asked them to lower their volume while talking and to stop smoking, the brothers refused to cooperate and raised their voices. Moreover, the younger brother challenged the officer to fight him. 

Furthermore, the younger brother gave a fake ID to the police officer and refused to show his physical or electronic ID. The younger brother also managed to mock the police officer.

The police officer then requested to inspect their bags as they claimed they had methamphetamine, which led to the brothers verbally abusing the officer and even demanded to turn off his body camera. 

Moreover, in a different event, both of the brothers also assaulted a female accountant who reminded them to slow down while riding their mobility aids. 

According to the charges, the younger brother used criminal violence and pushed away her phone. The older brother slapped the victim with a slipper and verbally abused her. 

Other related news

In similar news related to drunk citizens, there was a report where a car unexpectedly skidded and lost control, crashing into a traffic light in an intersection at Little India. It was suspected that the driver was intoxicated, which caused the accident. 

