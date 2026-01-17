// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, January 17, 2026
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into traffic light in Little India

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An accident happened early in the morning of Jan 16, in an intersection located at Little India, when a car unexpectedly skidded and lost control, crashing into a traffic light. A concerned citizen reported the incident to Shin Min Daily News, who left a mess in the area. 

It was suspected that the driver was intoxicated, which caused the accident. Photos provided by witnesses show that the car stopped when it crashed into a traffic light, with severe damage to the vehicle. After the accident, the traffic light was visibly tilted, and car parts were scattered on the floor. There was also a photo where police officers were seen questioning a man with a bandage around his nose, and it was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. Furthermore, it was reported that one man was injured in the accident. 

The police confirmed that they have received a report about a 48-year-old man taken to the hospital while conscious, and he was arrested due to suspected drunk driving. The case is still under investigation. 

See also  Oooops! Malaysians not happy about CNN saying cendol is from Singapore

In similar news about drunk driving and road accidents, there was also a recent report where a car was seen crashing through the road guardrail and then driving into the opposite lane at Upper Thomson Road after losing control.

The report details revealed that a white vehicle had just passed a traffic light, cut into the adjacent lane, lost control, and went straight into the median barrier of the road. Moreover, the vehicle entered the opposite lane, crashed through the barrier, and continued to travel in the wrong direction for several distances. 

Read more about the news story here.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Is Singapore prioritising politics over cost-of-living issues? Singaporeans express concern

SINGAPORE: News of Pritam Singh removed from the office...

Ford Ranger bursts into flames at Xinmin auto shop, neighbouring garages halt operations

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in an Auto Repair...

Indonesian maid stole S$32,000 in jewellery, covered CCTV camera to hide theft

SINGAPORE: A maid stole jewellery amounting to over $32,000...

HDB residents complain of rubbish thrown from above, say they no longer dare hang laundry outside

SINGAPORE: Another story of neighbours throwing rubbish from their...

Business

8+ years of experience, MBA in hand, and still no job: Woman struggles to find employment despite impressive background

SINGAPORE: On paper, Amy Leong did everything right. She...

HSBC confirms review of Singapore insurance business as part of global ‘ongoing simplification’

On Friday (Jan 16), HSBC Holdings said it opened...

S’poreans debate on whether current job market is worse than in 2008

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user appeared to be particularly worried...

PropTech firm PropertyGuru among Singapore’s Top Employers for 2026

SINGAPORE: PropertyGuru Group has been recognised as a Top...

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

Workers’ Party to Convene Special Conference After Disciplinary Review of Pritam Singh

The Workers’ Party has announced that it will first...

From Near Miss to Momentum: Harpreet Singh Sets His Sights on 2026

In a constituency long assumed to be safe terrain...

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

© The Independent Singapore

// //