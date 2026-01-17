Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crashing into traffic light in Little India

SINGAPORE: An accident happened early in the morning of Jan 16, in an intersection located at Little India, when a car unexpectedly skidded and lost control, crashing into a traffic light. A concerned citizen reported the incident to Shin Min Daily News, who left a mess in the area.

It was suspected that the driver was intoxicated, which caused the accident. Photos provided by witnesses show that the car stopped when it crashed into a traffic light, with severe damage to the vehicle. After the accident, the traffic light was visibly tilted, and car parts were scattered on the floor. There was also a photo where police officers were seen questioning a man with a bandage around his nose, and it was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. Furthermore, it was reported that one man was injured in the accident.

The police confirmed that they have received a report about a 48-year-old man taken to the hospital while conscious, and he was arrested due to suspected drunk driving. The case is still under investigation.

In similar news about drunk driving and road accidents, there was also a recent report where a car was seen crashing through the road guardrail and then driving into the opposite lane at Upper Thomson Road after losing control.

The report details revealed that a white vehicle had just passed a traffic light, cut into the adjacent lane, lost control, and went straight into the median barrier of the road. Moreover, the vehicle entered the opposite lane, crashed through the barrier, and continued to travel in the wrong direction for several distances.

Read more about the news story here.