Car accidentally crashes through road guardrail and drives into the opposite lane, other vehicles swerve to not get hit

SINGAPORE: A car was seen crashing through the road guardrail and then driving into the opposite lane at Upper Thomson Road after losing control. As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a white vehicle had just passed a traffic light, cut into the adjacent lane, lost control, and went straight into the median barrier of the road.

Furthermore, after the vehicle entered the opposite lane and crashed through the barrier, it continued to travel in the wrong direction for several distances, causing other vehicles to swerve to avoid hitting it.

Due to the accident, the front of the white car was damaged, and the license plate had fallen off. The authorities confirmed that they have received this report and believe that the vehicle skidded and caused the unfortunate incident.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, and the 35-year-old driver is assisting the authorities with the ongoing investigation.

In similar news related to road accidents, there was a report that happened on Seletar Expressway (SLE) wherein a lorry skidded and overturned while driving. The accident, unfortunately, resulted in a large amount of sand and gravel scattered on the ground around the huge vehicle.

Due to the accident, one lane of the expressway needed to be blocked, causing other vehicles to make a detour. More so, authorities arrived at the scene to maintain road order from other drivers. The authorities initially declared that there were no casualties in the incident, but the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received a report that one person sustained minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

Read more about the news story here.