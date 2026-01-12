// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, January 12, 2026
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

A lorry slips and overturns while driving on the road, spilling sand everywhere

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: There was a recent accident that occurred on Seletar Expressway (SLE) wherein a lorry skidded and overturned while driving. As seen in the photos provided by witnesses to Lianhe Zaobao, the accident resulted in a large amount of sand and gravel scattered on the ground around the huge vehicle. 

Due to the accident, one lane of the expressway needed to be blocked, causing other vehicles to make a detour. Authorities also arrived at the scene to maintain road order from other drivers. 

Furthermore, the driver of the lorry is now assisting with the ongoing investigation. Police initially declared that there were no casualties in the incident. However, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that they received a report that one person sustained minor injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital for medical assistance. 

In similar news, there was a report where a lorry’s drive shaft fell onto the same expressway, Seletar Expressway, while the vehicle was in motion. Due to this, seven or eight vehicles suffer tyre blowouts after running over it. 

See also  Motorcyclist killed in accident involving two lorries on PIE

One of the affected drivers said he suffered losses exceeding $20,000 due to the incident. He shared that he was travelling from Punggol to meet a friend in the city when an object suddenly appeared on the road. Unable to avoid it, both right tyres of his Porsche burst, and his car’s rims were also damaged.

He added that he saw two other cars parked along the roadside, while three or four more vehicles were also damaged.

The driver also claimed that the drive shaft had landed in the middle of the expressway. For safety reasons, the shaft was not moved until the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) team arrived at the scene and towed it to the roadside.

Read more about the news story here

