Monday, December 22, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

A lorry drive shaft falls off the expressway, causing 8 cars to have tire blowouts

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A lorry’s drive shaft fell onto the expressway while the vehicle was in motion, causing seven or eight vehicles to suffer tyre blowouts after running over it. The accident occurred around midnight on the Seletar Expressway (SLE), near Exit 13A leading to the Central Expressway (CTE).

A Porsche owner, who was one of the affected drivers, said he suffered losses exceeding $20,000 due to the incident. The 61-year-old told reporters that he was travelling from Punggol to meet a friend in the city when an object suddenly appeared on the road. Unable to avoid it, both right tyres of his Porsche burst. The car’s rims were also damaged.

“I wasn’t driving fast at the time, about 90 kilometres per hour, but it was too sudden, and I couldn’t avoid it,” he stated. 

As he could no longer continue driving, his car was towed to a nearby car park. He added that he saw two other cars parked along the roadside, while three or four more vehicles were also damaged. His Porsche has since been sent to a workshop, with repair costs estimated at more than $20,000.

See also  71-year-old uncle imprisoned for five weeks after throwing three flowerpots from 25th floor

The driver said the drive shaft had landed in the middle of the expressway and, for safety reasons, was not moved until the Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) team arrived and towed it to the roadside.

In separate news, it was recently reported that an Audi lost control and crashed into a row of terraced houses in Johor Bahru. Five houses were affected, leaving a large hole, damaged walls, and broken pillars.

Photos showed extensive damage, with walls between houses knocked down, some smashed and left with large holes, and several house pillars broken.

Read more of the story here

