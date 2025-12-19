Audi car crashes through five houses in Johor Bahru, destroying walls and leaving a large hole

MALAYSIA: An Audi car accidentally lost control and crashed into a terraced house in Johor Bahru. Five houses were affected, and it left a large hole alongside damaged walls and broken pillars.

A reporter from Shin Min Daily News recently visited the scene and observed that the road in the area is higher than the terraced houses. A female homeowner who was affected by the accident shared that she heard a loud bang and thought it was thunder. But the moment she went out to check what happened, she was shocked that the eaves of her home had been damaged.

She shared that the driver of the Audi car lost control, and it flew over the iron gate of one of the houses before crashing into more walls between houses. Photos of the accident showed that the damage done was severe–walls between houses were knocked down, some were smashed and left with large holes, and even house pillars were broken.

It was then revealed by another female resident that the car eventually turned upside down in front of one of the houses. She also remarked that the driver was a young man, and he did not appear to have any serious injuries–just a bleeding foot. The man’s friend arrived later on and took him to the hospital.

“After getting out of the car, he was able to walk around and talk,” she said.

It was believed that the young driver kicked open the window himself to escape, and some residents helped him clean the wounds in his legs and gave him water to drink.

The authorities arrived at the scene to investigate what happened.

