Horse gallops across Bukit Timah Expressway

SINGAPORE: A few videos of a runaway horse seen at Bukit Timah Expressway (BTE) were shared online last weekend. In one video, a dark brown horse is seen galloping across and then down the road, looking to the left and right as if in confusion.

At one point, it stopped right in front of a vehicle, which was, fortunately, going very slowly, and could stop in time to avoid hitting the animal. In another video, an official can be seen walking alongside the horse, holding onto it by the reins. The second video’s location is near Turf Club Avenue, and the man walking with the horse was identified in The Straits Times as an official from the Land Transport Authority.

Videos of the runaway horse were shared on the social media pages of COMPLAINT SINGAPORE, Singapore Incidents, and SG Road Vigilante.

“We are aware that a horse belonging to Bukit Timah Saddle Club found its way outside its stable and onto the roads briefly. It has since been returned safely to its stable,” a representative from the Singapore Turf Club is quoted as saying.

ST also reported that Bukit Timah Saddle Club has declined to comment.

Last month, it was announced that the much beloved Turf Club is scheduled for closure. The final race will be on October 5, 2024, which will be the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

The 120 hectares of land in Kranji will be handed over to the Government by March 2027 for its redevelopment, as confirmed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of National Development. The land has been under STC since 1999.

In a joint media release by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of National Development, it said that the decision was reached after the government had “continually reviewed its land use plans to meet today’s needs while ensuring there is sufficient land for future generations and that the local horse racing has also experienced declining spectatorship over the years.” /TISG

