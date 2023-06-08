“Is ‘making more money’ more important than heritage and culture?” — Singaporeans weigh in on Turf Club closure

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans weigh in on the news that the well-known and loved Singapore Turf Club is set for closure, with many sharing concerns over the importance of heritage and culture in Singapore.

In recent news, the Singapore Turf Club (STC) is set to close, already with a definite date for the final race that will be held in the well-known venue. The last race will be on October 5, 2024, which will be the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

The land will be handed over to the Government by March 2027 for its redevelopment, as confirmed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of National Development. The land has been under STC since 1999.

In response to the news, many online users took to social media to share their sentiments and concerns over the closure.

While some netizens saw the move as a money-making strategy, others shared their concerns over the history and nostalgia of STC. “Singapore destroys anything and everything even with historical background and values,” wrote one.

Another went so far as to state, “This government is destroying Singapore for (money).”

A third commented, “Country of no memories.”

Still, another shared, “It is indeed shocking news and disbelief that Singapore Turf Club will be closing off soon. This is (a) heritage that should be preserved. Singapore seems to be always acquiring land for housing. I hope they will not touch Singapore Turf and ‘live and let live’ those who have jobs there.”

A few netizens made reference to housing for leaders of the country, with one sarcastically asking, “Not enough land to build super huge houses for those Ministers?”

