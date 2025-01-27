Asia

Hong Kong actress raises alarm over potential scam following disappearances in Thailand

ByJARA CARBALLO

January 27, 2025

ASIA: Hong Kong actress Jacquelin Ch’ng recently raised alarm bells over a suspicious job offer she received from a Thai advertising agency, drawing attention to the growing risks of scams targeting entertainment professionals. Ch’ng, known for her roles in popular dramas like “Brain Juice” and “Lost in Hong Kong,” took to Instagram to share her unease about the offer, which was extended to her in Chinese and promised a lucrative six-figure budget for a swimsuit brand campaign. The filming was suggested to take place in Phuket or Pattaya, Thailand, with exclusive rights to promotional photos for six months.

According to an article from VN Express, Ch’ng voiced scepticism, despite the attractive terms, questioning the authenticity of the proposal. “Upon receiving this advertising invitation, which mentions filming in Thailand, how can one determine whether it is genuine or fake?” she wrote. Her caution comes in the wake of alarming disappearances of other entertainment figures, including actor Wang Xing and model Yang Zeqi, who recently fell victim to a suspected human trafficking scheme in Thailand.

The disappearances of Wang Xing and Yang Zeqi

Ch’ng’s concerns are not unfounded, as high-profile cases of missing celebrities have recently raised alarms in the industry. Actor Wang Xing, who starred in Ip Man 3 under the stage name Xing Xing, arrived in Thailand on Jan 3 after responding to a job offer, only to vanish after being taken from Phuket to the Thai-Myanmar border. Wang’s family lost contact with him shortly after his arrival.

Wang later recounted his harrowing experience, revealing he had been forcibly transported into Myanmar, where he was held alongside other detainees, all subjected to training in text-based scamming. Thankfully, Wang was rescued on Jan 7, but his experience shed light on a disturbing trend of human trafficking targeting foreigners, with the Thai police confirming that he had been trafficked for forced labour.

In a similarly chilling case, model Yang Zeqi vanished after arriving in Bangkok on Dec 21, 2024. The last communication with his family occurred via a suspicious video call on Dec 29, where Yang appeared visibly distressed. His father subsequently appealed to Thai authorities for his son’s safe return. Yang was later found and rescued, but the case underscores the alarming risks faced by those travelling for work in the region.

Industry in crisis – a call for caution

The unsettling trend has placed the entertainment industry on high alert, with many celebrities now more wary about job offers, particularly those involving international locations. Ch’ng’s cautionary message to her followers is a reminder of the importance of verifying offers and safeguarding personal well-being in an industry increasingly vulnerable to exploitation.

As the Thai government intensifies efforts to combat human trafficking, Ch’ng’s public disclosure is just one example of how the industry is grappling with these dangers. With more cases potentially lurking in the shadows, both actors and models alike are urged to remain vigilant and take extra precautions when responding to work offers abroad.

Ch’ng’s experience serves as a blunt cue that even in a glamorous profession, the stakes are high, and the lines between legitimate opportunities and hidden threats can often be dangerously thin.

