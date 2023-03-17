Honest foodpanda rider returns woman’s change after midnight, plus chocolate bars for her kids

SINGAPORE: A woman took to the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Friday morning (Mar 17) but instead of airing a grievance, she was all praises for a foodpanda rider who not only returned to give her change, but also brought chocolate for her children.

Ms Siti Nurfatin Atin wrote in her post that she was “feeling joyful,” adding, “This is the kind of rider we need.. Honest rider.. As it is really hard to trust people nowadays.. But this rider did a good job!! If he is reading this.. Again, Thank You & God Bless!”

She wrote “I want to thank my Panda Rider earlier for being an Honest Man” after he had taken her order from McDonald’s Regal to Lengkok Bahru, at Bukit Merah, at midnight last night.

As the rider had no change, Ms Siti said she trusted him with her cash when he told her he’d come back after delivering his second order, and they exchanged numbers without any doubt on her part.

“And while im still having my supper with the kids, i heard a soft knock on the door.. The rider is back with my change!!.. And he even bought chocolates for my kids!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!,” she added.

The Independent Singapore reached out to Ms Siti, who described the rider as an Indian man in his mid-20s.

She added that she decided to trust him as her own husband is a food delivery rider with Grab, and so she understands that sometimes having change all the time is impossible.

“I did not prepare for small change or any tips as i actually thought that he will return me by Paynow as i mention we exchanged Whatsapp Number(s).”

It did not occur to her that he would actually come back with the change and the treat for her children.

Later, she tried to send him a tip via Paynow, but the number he gave her is not connected to his Paynow account.

Furthermore, when she reached out to him to ask for his Paynow account, he declined to give it, and asked Ms Siti to give the tip instead to others in need.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg