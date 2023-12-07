SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife and Temasek Trust chairperson, Ho Ching, has once again been ranked as one of the 100 most powerful women in the world by Forbes Magazine.

Mdm Ho was ranked 33rd in the list, which saw the top three spots being taken by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, and Vice-President of the United States of America Kamala Harris, respectively.

Mdm Ho, who has been married to Mr Lee since 1985, was named CEO of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek in 2004 – the same year her husband was made Prime Minister. She led Temasek until 2021 when she was named chair of Temasek Trust, the entity responsible for Temasek’s philanthropic endeavours.

Mdm Ho’s 33rd place ranking comes behind US pop star Taylor Swift, who was ranked 5th this year, but ahead of Beyoncé Knowles, who took the 36th spot.

The only other Singaporean on the Forbes list besides Mdm Ho is Jenny Lee, managing partner at GGV Capital. Ms Lee took the 97th spot in this year’s rankings.