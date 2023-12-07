Featured News Home News

Ho Ching named among Forbes’ 100 most powerful women in the world

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 7, 2023

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife and Temasek Trust chairperson, Ho Ching, has once again been ranked as one of the 100 most powerful women in the world by Forbes Magazine.

Mdm Ho was ranked 33rd in the list, which saw the top three spots being taken by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde, and Vice-President of the United States of America Kamala Harris, respectively.

Mdm Ho, who has been married to Mr Lee since 1985, was named CEO of Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek in 2004 – the same year her husband was made Prime Minister. She led Temasek until 2021 when she was named chair of Temasek Trust, the entity responsible for Temasek’s philanthropic endeavours.

Mdm Ho’s 33rd place ranking comes behind US pop star Taylor Swift, who was ranked 5th this year, but ahead of Beyoncé Knowles, who took the 36th spot.

See also  Ho Ching's stand against shaming of disabled man shows need for more public awareness

The only other Singaporean on the Forbes list besides Mdm Ho is Jenny Lee, managing partner at GGV Capital. Ms Lee took the 97th spot in this year’s rankings.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Home News

Facebook co-founder donates S$20M to Singapore school for play spaces, STEM labs, and Chinese immersion program, among others

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

NUS researchers develop breakthrough technique to address age-related fertility challenges

September 23, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Home News

Changi Airport ranks 5th among world’s most Instagrammable airports

September 23, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Business

Successful bookstore in China shut down by Chinese authorities, but owner makes it thrive again in its new home in Washington, DC

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
SG Economy

SGX considers expansion into Dubai as hedge funds surge in UAE

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Facebook co-founder donates S$20M to Singapore school for play spaces, STEM labs, and Chinese immersion program, among others

September 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Health

WHO urges adolescent-friendly health systems, highlighting investments in adolescent health had triple dividend benefit

September 23, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.