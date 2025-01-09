KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun have been confirmed as the leads of JTBC’s upcoming drama, A Hundred Memories (working title)!

Bus conductor Young Rye, her strong relationship with Jong Hee, and their shared first love, Jae Pil, are the subject of the nostalgic youth romance drama A Hundred Memories, which is set in the 1980s. As the trio navigates the ups and downs of growing up, the drama promises heartfelt moments, laughter, and relatable emotions. Directed by Kim Sang Ho (Thirty-Nine) and written by Yang Hee Seung (Crash Course in Romance), the series aims to evoke both nostalgia and inspiration.

Fiery side

Kim Da Mi portrays Go Young Rye, a dedicated bus conductor on Cheong Ah Transport’s 100 route. She takes the bus every day to help her family and fulfil her desire of attending college, even though she suffers from motion sickness. Young Rye is diligent, sensitive, and bright but doesn’t hesitate to show her fiery side when chasing fare evaders.

Shin Ye Eun portrays Seo Jong Hee, a vibrant and confident bus conductor who exudes natural charm. Jong Hee, who is looking for a way out of her challenging home life, finds stability at Cheong Ah Transport and develops a close relationship with Young Rye. Her bubbly, fearless personality adds energy to the drama.

“Prince Charming”

Heo Nam Jun plays Han Jae Pil, the son of a department store president and the mutual first love of Young Rye and Jong Hee. Nicknamed “Prince Charming” for his wealth and polished appearance, Jae Pil hides emotional struggles beneath his privileged façade. Heo Nam Jun’s portrayal captures Jae Pil’s rebellious yet charismatic essence.

“Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun will bring the energetic spirit of the 1980s to life on screen. This drama promises a heartwarming journey filled with both laughter and tears, captivating audiences of all ages. Stay tuned!” said the production team.

Watch this space for updates as A Hundred Memories airs on JTBC!