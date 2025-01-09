Entertainment

Heo Nam Jun, Shin Ye Eun, and Kim Da Mi are confirmed to be in a new romantic drama

ByLydia Koh

January 9, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun have been confirmed as the leads of JTBC’s upcoming drama, A Hundred Memories (working title)!

Bus conductor Young Rye, her strong relationship with Jong Hee, and their shared first love, Jae Pil, are the subject of the nostalgic youth romance drama A Hundred Memories, which is set in the 1980s. As the trio navigates the ups and downs of growing up, the drama promises heartfelt moments, laughter, and relatable emotions. Directed by Kim Sang Ho (Thirty-Nine) and written by Yang Hee Seung (Crash Course in Romance), the series aims to evoke both nostalgia and inspiration.

Photo: Instagram/Kim Da Mi

Fiery side

Kim Da Mi portrays Go Young Rye, a dedicated bus conductor on Cheong Ah Transport’s 100 route. She takes the bus every day to help her family and fulfil her desire of attending college, even though she suffers from motion sickness. Young Rye is diligent, sensitive, and bright but doesn’t hesitate to show her fiery side when chasing fare evaders.

See also  Shin Ye Eun in "Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born" steals the spotlight as top student in traditional theatre through resilience

Shin Ye Eun portrays Seo Jong Hee, a vibrant and confident bus conductor who exudes natural charm. Jong Hee, who is looking for a way out of her challenging home life, finds stability at Cheong Ah Transport and develops a close relationship with Young Rye. Her bubbly, fearless personality adds energy to the drama.

“Prince Charming”

Heo Nam Jun plays Han Jae Pil, the son of a department store president and the mutual first love of Young Rye and Jong Hee. Nicknamed “Prince Charming” for his wealth and polished appearance, Jae Pil hides emotional struggles beneath his privileged façade. Heo Nam Jun’s portrayal captures Jae Pil’s rebellious yet charismatic essence.

“Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun will bring the energetic spirit of the 1980s to life on screen. This drama promises a heartwarming journey filled with both laughter and tears, captivating audiences of all ages. Stay tuned!” said the production team.

See also  "Ring Ring!" — Heo Nam Jun dialling up new drama "When The Phone Rings" as a psychiatrist and content creator

Watch this space for updates as A Hundred Memories airs on JTBC!

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Chinatown is about to go all out for the Year of the Snake! — Expect a vibrant celebration of culture and togetherness

January 8, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Entertainment

Park Gyu Young sparks online stir after removing her social media post on “Squid Game 3” spoiler

January 8, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

History on a roll in podcasts

January 7, 2025 Staff Writer

You missed

Business

‘This is never easy’ – BlackRock to cut about 200 staff

January 9, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Relationships

Couples in a 50/50 relationship: Do you split household work and mental load as well?

January 9, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Rare Animal Sightings

‘I raised her since she was a baby’: Budgie owner desperate for help finding lost pet

January 9, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
International

Hanoi tops world’s most air-polluted cities again after Jan 3 record

January 9, 2025 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.