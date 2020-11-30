Healthcare centre promotes new CEO Lam Pin Min in half page ST ad

- Advertisement -

Three political office-holders were unseated due to the unexpected outcome. Dr Lam, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng and grassroots MP Amrin Amin were all denied the chance to return to Parliament.

After their defeat at the polls, Mr Amrin joined two tech firms while Mr Ng was allowed to continue serving as the secretary-general of the Government-backed labour movement. Dr Lam joined EEC as the chief executive and Director of the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Service.

Although it has been almost three months since Dr Lam joined EEC, the specialist eyecare centre promoted Dr Lam’s background and clinical interests in an advertisement that also featured a large photo of him, this week. The advertisement also includes a group photo which features Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak, who is also EEC’s vice chairman.

Dr Lam’s connection to EEC is not new. He joined EEC over six years ago in January 2014, when he was a part-time MP. In the seven months he spent at EEC, from January to August 2014, Dr Lam had helped to set up the Paediatric Ophthalmology and Adult Strabismus Service.

Dr Lam decided to devote all his time to politics and became a full-time MP in August 2014 after he was made Minister of State in the Ministry of Health. After the 2020 election, he said that he was very excited to return to full time clinical practice and his passion of doctoring.

Aside from his work at EEC, Dr Lam also joined Lumens, a car rental firm for private hire service that was founded in 2014, as a senior advisor last month.

On the political front, Dr Lam remains busy at Sengkang GRC. Although the ex-MP lost the ward in the July election, he and the other PAP candidates who contested the ward remain active as PAP branch chairmen in Sengkang – a privilege that is only extended to losing ruling party candidates.