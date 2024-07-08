Property

HDB resale prices increased 1.8% MoM and 7.3% YoY in June

ByMary Alavanza

July 8, 2024
Singapore residential housing

SINGAPORE: In June 2024, Singapore’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) resale prices maintained their upward momentum, increasing by 1.8% month-on-month (MoM) and 7.3% year-on-year (YoY), according to data from 99.co and SRX.

Singapore Business Review reported that both mature and non-mature estates experienced price hikes, with mature estates seeing a notable 2.6% MoM increase and non-mature estates recording a 1.3% MoM rise.

Breaking down the figures by room type, four-room flats led with a 1.8% MoM price increase. This was followed closely by three-room and five-room flats, each with a 1.6% MoM rise.

Executive flats saw a more modest increase of 1.1% MoM. Prices for all room types and estates have risen compared to the previous year.

Four-room flats topped the list with a 7.5% YoY increase, followed by five-room flats at 7.3%, three-room flats at 6.5%, and executive flats at 6.2%.

Both mature and non-mature estates showed significant YoY growth, with mature estates seeing a 6.7% increase and non-mature estates a 7.3% rise.

See also  Woman parks less than 15 mins in front of rubbish shutter as unloading bays were full, still gets parking offence

June 2024 also saw a notable increase in sales volume. 2,387 HDB resale units were transacted, marking a 15.7% MoM rise.

This represents a 17.5% increase compared to the previous year, although there was a slight 13.1% decrease compared with last month.

Most transactions in June were for four-room flats, which accounted for 44% of the total resale volume. This was followed by three-room flats at 24.8%, five-room flats at 24.2%, and executive flats at 6.9%.

Non-mature estates led in terms of transaction volume, with 57.7% of the total, while mature estates comprised the remaining 42.3%.  /TISG

Read also: HDB resale prices rose 2.1% in Q2 amid strong demand and supply constraints

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

Singapore real estate market on edge: Will buyers embrace new Plus flats with stricter conditions?

October 12, 2024 Gemma Iso
Property

Singapore GCB on Nassim Road listed for record S$308 million after two failed sale attempts

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

September rate cut boosts Singapore property investment by 24.8% QoQ to S$8.3B

October 11, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

38 Oxley Road: Time for some give and take

October 13, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

“Regret quitting without a new job in hand” — Jobless Singaporean sends 400 job applications in one month, but still “no interview offer”

October 13, 2024 Beatrice Del Rosario
Personal Finance

Up to 3.45% interest rate! Best fixed deposit rates in Singapore for Oct 2024

October 13, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Relationships

19yo asks for help after his parents disowned him for getting discharged from NS due to depression but his parents “don’t believe in mental illnesses”

October 13, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.