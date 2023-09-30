Has Dillon Danis Withdrawn From The Fight With Logan Paul?

The forthcoming boxing bout between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul, scheduled for October 14 in Manchester, England, has Logan Paul suspecting that Dillon Danis may be looking for a reason to cancel.

Danis mentioned that Nina Agdal, Paul’s fiancée, might sue him. Paul, called “The Maverick,” responded by strongly challenging Danis’ motivations on social media. As rumors about this high-profile fight continue to spread among boxing fans, the excitement for it grows.

Agdal filed a lawsuit in New Jersey after Dillon Danis resorted to a repugnant advertising tactic before their fight and shared intimate images of her online. Danis revealed a frightening $400,000 legal bill load even in a triumph when speaking to Andrew Tate on Adin Ross’ live stream. Given his egregious lack of professional engagement, Logan Paul said Danis might be using these lawsuits as a means of avoiding their future confrontation.

Fans respond to Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul fight

In a recent video, Logan Paul made the implication that Dillon Danis would withdraw from their bout, which sparked outrage among fans. The anticipation for this match is increased by the fact that Danis, who is well-known for his antics on social media, will be making his first combat sports appearance since June 2019. Fans exploded on social media, making comparisons to Danis’ earlier decision to withdraw from the KSI bout, intensifying the tension surrounding the contest.

Contrary to swirling rumors, Dillon Danis remains firmly in the ring for his forthcoming bout. The Bellator welterweight unleashed a verbal onslaught on WWE luminary Kayla Braxton, quashing speculation of his withdrawal with vehement conviction. In a scathing tweet, he affirmed his readiness to face Logan Paul in the boxing realm next month, dismissing any notion of an exit from the much-anticipated squared circle collision.

