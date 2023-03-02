Paddy Pimblett is down to fight Logan Paul if he loses weight and stops using steroids

Throughout the past few years, boxer-turned-YouTuber Logan Paul and UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) have been at odds.

The professional boxer known as “The Maverick,” who has a record of 0-1, has often stated that he would fight Pimblett. In addition, Paul has frequently stated that he would be willing to fight “The Baddy” in the UFC and make his MMA debut.

Recent negotiations between Logan Paul and the UFC resulted in an agreement that PRIME, a beverage company that Logan Paul and KSI jointly operate, will be the UFC’s official sports beverage. As a fighter, Paul has not yet signed up with the UFC. In any case, the American celebrity keeps pressing Paddy Pimblett of the UK to compete against him in the MMA or boxing ring.

Paddy Pimblett recently answered a question regarding Paul challenging him to a fight in an interview with MMA Junkie. As a cruiserweight fighter, Pimblett said that in order for their fight to take place, Paul should lose weight and stop using drugs.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is hired by the UFC to help prevent its athletes from abusing drugs to unfairly advantage themselves during competition. The implication from “The Baddy” was that Paul would fail his USADA-administered tests, be ineligible to compete in the UFC, and currently use prohibited PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs).

Pimblett stated: “It’s mad. He called me a clout chaser years ago, and then he’s clout-chasing me all the time. You know what I mean? Mentioning me name all the time. So, if he ever wants to fight in the UFC, lad, he’s more than welcome. Like, I’ll be there waiting for him. He can just get his weight down a bit, come off the steroids, and we’ll fight.”

