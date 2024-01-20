;
Featured News Home News

Half of Singaporean adults suffer from chronic disease: Insurance advisor

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 20, 2024
Anxious elderly woman.

SINGAPORE: Insurance advisor company WTW Asia has revealed that nearly half of Singapore’s adult population is grappling with one or more chronic diseases, with the announcement serving as a wake-up call as chronic ailments such as heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes accounted for over 51 per cent of all registered deaths in 2021.

Eva Liu, Head of Strategic Development, Health & Benefits at WTW Asia Pacific, told Singapore Business Review that the impact of this health crisis extends beyond physical well-being, with mental health concerns on the rise. However, these often go unreported due to social stigma and standard exclusions in many local policies, highlighting a need for a comprehensive approach to healthcare.

The concerning prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to have significant repercussions on medical costs.

Singapore’s insurers have projected an average medical inflation rate of 10.7 per cent for 2024, slightly exceeding the regional average. Ms Liu emphasized the importance of identifying invisible health risks and working collaboratively with insurers to provide support to employees. Employers, in particular, play a crucial role in mitigating these challenges.

See also  Louis Chua: Will MOH consider obesity as chronic disease so that Singaporeans can access treatment funds under CDMP?

According to Ms Liu, key factors driving medical inflation in Singapore include medical tourism, high real estate and staffing costs, and a surge in elective surgeries. The overuse and misuse of healthcare services, often stemming from excessive recommendations by medical practitioners, exacerbate this trend.

To curb escalating medical costs, the Singaporean government has taken steps by publishing benchmark fees for private hospitals. While not mandatory, these benchmarks serve as a tool for insurers to manage medical inflation in the long term.

Ms Liu observed that while most insurers offer well-being add-ons in employer programs, their utilization remains low due to potential duplication and lack of communication. She stressed the need for employers to understand their employees’ needs and collaborate with insurers to develop targeted communication and execution plans.

In addition to rising medical costs, Ms Liu pointed out gaps in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) related coverages in the Asia Pacific region compared to global practices. These gaps include limited support for neurodiversity, menopause-related treatments, and gender-affirming care.

See also  Louis Chua: Will MOH consider obesity as chronic disease so that Singaporeans can access treatment funds under CDMP?

The WTW Asia senior leader urged employers to communicate their corporate goals and DEI agenda, exploring opportunities with insurers to address the specific needs of different employee groups.

As Singapore grapples with the dual challenges of a burgeoning health crisis and escalating medical costs, collaborative efforts between the government, employers, and insurers are crucial to ensuring the well-being of Singaporeans.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore to boost early childhood care with 40,000 new facilities by 2029

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News In the Hood

Diner says she found a cockroach in her bowl of soup, while the eatery manager says, “We don’t know if it came from our shop”

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia Relationships

Man juggles 1 wife and 4 lovers who are all unaware they are sharing the same man under the same housing complex for 4 years

November 6, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Singapore leads Asia-Pacific in life sciences investments in 2024

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News Sports

Heavy lifter: Minister Shanmugam breaks his own personal record deadlifting 65kg 102 times at Chong Pang Fitness Fiesta

November 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore to boost early childhood care with 40,000 new facilities by 2029

November 6, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.