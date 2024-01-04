In a bold statement that adds fuel to the political fire, Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley asserted that every utterance from former President Donald Trump has been a fabrication and a web of lies.

The fiery declaration unfolded during a town hall event in New Hampshire, where Haley tackled Trump’s recent focus on her and underscored the surge in her poll numbers.

Falsehoods

Acknowledging the attention from Trump, Haley expressed gratitude, noting, “I appreciate that…that means he sees what we’re seeing.” However, she didn’t stop condemning Trump’s communication style, accusing him of weaving a web of lies in his public appearances and outbursts.

“At the risk of sounding like a broken record, every single thing that he said, be it in commercials or his temper tantrums, has been a lie,” Haley passionately asserted during the town hall in Rye.

“So if he’s gonna lie about me,” Haley said, “I’m gonna tell you the truth about him.”

This bold assertion adds an intriguing layer to the unfolding dynamics within the Republican party as the 2024 presidential race gains momentum.

Trump: Creating an illusion

Haley, who has previously touched on the economy only briefly in connection to the national debt, criticized Trump’s economic policies, stating that the apparent prosperity came at a high cost.

She expressed concern about the nation accumulating over $8 trillion in debt under Trump, emphasizing the potential consequences for future generations.

Haley asserted that creating the illusion of a strong economy through increased debt is not a sustainable approach.

Currently occupying the second position in New Hampshire’s polls, Haley’s outspoken critique of Trump’s veracity sets the stage for an intriguing narrative as she continues to navigate the competitive landscape of the GOP primaries.

A political chessboard

As the political chessboard takes shape, observers are keenly watching the interactions and tensions among key Republican figures, adding a layer of suspense to the unfolding saga of the 2024 presidential race.

