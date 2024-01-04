In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Georgetown University professor and former CIA analyst John Gentry raised concerns about the increasing involvement of intelligence agencies and officials in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Author of the 2023 book “Neutering the CIA: Why US Intelligence Versus Trump Has Long-term Consequences,” Gentry highlighted the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the growing politicization of intelligence organizations.

Gentry on soft totalitarianism

Gentry noted that even during the Barack Obama era, there were discussions about “soft totalitarianism” within intelligence circles.

He attributed this phenomenon to the politically driven policies of former CIA Director John Brennan, drawing parallels with the Soviet Union and China.

Gentry expressed concerns about the impact of such trends on the performance and credibility of intelligence agencies.

According to Gentry, the upcoming election may witness active resistance from intelligence officials against Donald Trump or any other Republican candidate.

He referenced a warning by former CIA and FBI professionals Marc Polymeropoulos and Asha Rangappa, cautioning against the dangers of Trump’s political rhetoric.

Gentry also pointed to a 2020 letter signed by former intelligence officials, including Polymeropoulos, which dismissed the notion of Hunter Biden’s laptop as disinformation—an example of the type of activism that may become more prevalent as the election approaches.

Resurgence

“I have long believed that former intelligence officers will once again become politically active against Trump or any Republican presidential candidate next year, and I anticipate a resurgence in leaking,” Gentry remarked during the interview.

As the political landscape evolves, Gentry’s insights shed light on the potential challenges posed by the intersection of intelligence, politics, and the pursuit of diversity and inclusion within these agencies.

The 2024 election may witness a new level of engagement from intelligence professionals, raising important questions about the impact of their involvement in the democratic process.

