;
International

Haley condemns Trump for using $50 million in donors’ money for legal expenses

ByGemma Iso

February 3, 2024
haley-condemns-trump-for-using-$50-million-in-donors’-money-for-legal-expenses

Haley

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has taken a bold stance, criticizing ex-President Donald Trump and his affiliated groups for funneling over $50M of contributors’ money into legal expenses.

In a candid interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead,” Haley labeled the expenditure as “unconscionable,” asserting that Trump’s sparse campaign schedule is a direct result of financial strain.

“It is unconscionable to me that a candidate would spend $50M in legal fees,” Haley remarked. “It explains why he’s not doing many rallies. He doesn’t have the money to do it. It explains why he doesn’t want to get on a debate stage because he doesn’t want to talk about why he’s doing it.”

Despite Trump’s recent victories in the Iowa caucuses and Granite State primary, Haley remains undeterred in her presidential aspirations, vowing to continue her campaign. The former governor, positioning herself as the last significant obstacle in Trump’s path to a third nomination, plans to gain momentum with a strong showing in her home state on February 24 and then on Super Tuesday in March.

Haley leads vs Biden

In a noteworthy development for Haley, a recent CNN poll revealed that she holds a considerable lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup, with 52% to 39% among registered voters. Trump, on the other hand, maintained a narrower advantage of 49% to 45% against Biden.

Haley consistently argues that she is a stronger contender than Trump to defeat Biden and reshape the political landscape, emphasizing the need for new leadership. Expressing concern about having two 80-year-old candidates, Haley asserted, “We need someone who can work eight years to get our country back on track, to heal our country.”

The former governor remains steadfast in her commitment to the race, driven by a desire for positive change and a rejection of the distractions that have plagued the nation.

Read More News

US birth rates and illegal immigrant invasion numbers neck to neck at 300,000 for both in September 2023 

Cover Photo: YouTube

The post Haley condemns Trump for using $50 million in donors’ money for legal expenses appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
International

Coffee on the ceiling, rice in my hair: Passengers’ tales of “terrifying” turbulence on Air Canada flight to SG

October 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
International

Disney wants lawsuit over fatal allergic reaction thrown out of court because victim’s husband signed up for Disney+ subscription

August 15, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks rose as trading began on Wednesday—STI gained 0.2%

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

29 y/o SG woman achieves Coast FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) after working 60 hrs/week over the years in medical field

November 20, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

3 Singapore blue-chip stocks to add to your buy watchlist for their growing profits

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

Changi Terminal 2 chosen as one of the World’s Most Beautiful Airports for 2024

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.