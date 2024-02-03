Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has taken a bold stance, criticizing ex-President Donald Trump and his affiliated groups for funneling over $50M of contributors’ money into legal expenses.

In a candid interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead,” Haley labeled the expenditure as “unconscionable,” asserting that Trump’s sparse campaign schedule is a direct result of financial strain.

“It is unconscionable to me that a candidate would spend $50M in legal fees,” Haley remarked. “It explains why he’s not doing many rallies. He doesn’t have the money to do it. It explains why he doesn’t want to get on a debate stage because he doesn’t want to talk about why he’s doing it.”

Despite Trump’s recent victories in the Iowa caucuses and Granite State primary, Haley remains undeterred in her presidential aspirations, vowing to continue her campaign. The former governor, positioning herself as the last significant obstacle in Trump’s path to a third nomination, plans to gain momentum with a strong showing in her home state on February 24 and then on Super Tuesday in March.

Haley leads vs Biden

In a noteworthy development for Haley, a recent CNN poll revealed that she holds a considerable lead over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup, with 52% to 39% among registered voters. Trump, on the other hand, maintained a narrower advantage of 49% to 45% against Biden.

Haley consistently argues that she is a stronger contender than Trump to defeat Biden and reshape the political landscape, emphasizing the need for new leadership. Expressing concern about having two 80-year-old candidates, Haley asserted, “We need someone who can work eight years to get our country back on track, to heal our country.”

The former governor remains steadfast in her commitment to the race, driven by a desire for positive change and a rejection of the distractions that have plagued the nation.

