Biden aims for South Carolina victory amidst waning support

ByGemma Iso

February 3, 2024
President Joe Biden is gearing up for a pivotal showdown in the South Carolina Democratic primary on Feb. 3, a battle that could solidify his nomination and silence critics raising concerns about his age and performance.

In the 2020 race, the state played a pivotal role in revitalizing his campaign after setbacks in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. Now, as the 2024 election season kicks off, President Biden is once again turning to South Carolina to reaffirm his connection with black voters, recognizing recent declines in support within this critical demographic.

However, this strategic move hasn’t been without controversy. Biden’s push for South Carolina as a priority in the primary season has raised eyebrows, causing confusion and frustration among Democrats in traditionally influential states like New Hampshire. Despite a write-in campaign by Biden’s supporters, the Democratic National Committee dismissed the New Hampshire contest as “meaningless.”

The South Carolina Test

Political pundits see the South Carolina primary as a crucial opportunity for President Biden to reclaim the national spotlight and demonstrate his commitment to an inclusive nomination process. According to Karen Hult, a political science professor at Virginia Tech, the primary will also test Biden’s standing within the African American faith community, where some supporters have voiced criticism.

Recent polls indicate challenges for President Biden, with key elements of the Democratic base, including black, Hispanic, and young voters, showing signs of drifting away. However, some Democratic strategists express confidence that in a hypothetical 2024 face-off between Biden and Trump, the incumbent will still be the favored choice among young voters.

Former Congressman Mr. Klink emphasized the importance of highlighting Biden’s accomplishments, particularly in infrastructure development. He commends Biden for steering the passage of an infrastructure bill, a feat that eluded Trump during his presidency.

As the campaign unfolds, the narrative of Biden’s achievements is expected to take center stage, providing a compelling storyline for voters to consider in the upcoming elections.

X users saying Fani Willis who said “Black women need to be allowed to stumble” got her “karma” after receiving a subpoena 

Cover Photo: Wikipedia

The post Biden aims for South Carolina victory amidst waning support appeared first on The Independent News.

