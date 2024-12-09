SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Government Land Sales (GLS) programme for the first half of 2025 (H1 2025) is set to yield 8,505 private housing units, a 4.5% increase from the 8,140 units available in the second half of 2024 (H2 2024).

The Confirmed List for the H1 2025 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme features nine private residential sites, including 980 executive condominium (EC) units and a commercial-residential site.

These are expected to deliver approximately 5,030 private homes and 43,000 square metres (sqm) of gross floor area (GFA) for commercial use, as reported by the Singapore Business Review.

The Reserve List has four private residential sites, one commercial site, three White sites, and a hotel site. These could yield another 3,475 private homes, 199,900 sqm GFA of commercial space, and 530 hotel rooms.

On Dec 6, the Ministry of National Development said, “The supply will consist of a good spread of sites across geographical locations for the development of conventional private residential units and Long-stay Serviced Apartments to cater to owner-occupation and rental housing demand.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)