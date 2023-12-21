Business

GuocoLand’s unit enters joint venture for Lentor Central property development

ByMary Alavanza

December 21, 2023
Actual Site of Upcoming Lentor Mansion by GuocoLand

SINGAPORE: GuocoLand’s unit enters a joint venture for Lentor Central property development.

The parent company, Guoco Group, announced the collaboration on Monday, Dec 18, involving partners Intrepid Investments and CSC Land Group (Singapore), as reported by Yahoo Finance.

The agreement designates GSL to handle the acquisition, development, and management of the Lentor Central property in Singapore.

According to Hong Kong’s Guoco Group, GSL will also oversee the marketing of residential units and leasing a childhood development centre within the property.

The Lentor Central property, secured through a tender, cost S$435.2 million (US$326.90 million). GSL’s contribution to the joint venture is approximately S$47.3 million, comprising a shareholder’s loan of S$46.1 million and S$1.2 million in share capital.

As per the company, the ownership structure of the joint venture is set at 30% for GuocoLand’s unit, 50% for Intrepid, and 20% for CSC Land. /TISG

See also  Lentor Mansion sells 75% of its 533 units during weekend launch

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Grab and Gojek to provide more benefits for Singapore drivers and delivery workers from 2025

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

When a “back-to-office” order comes, will Singaporean remote workers return to the 9-5 routine?

October 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Samsung Singapore employees receive retrenchment notices as part of job cuts by the thousands in SEA, Australia, and New Zealand

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

SG Economy

Singapore stocks started on a higher note on Monday—STI climbed 0.6%

October 7, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Personal Finance

Is investing for retirement really equivalent to gambling for Singaporean women?

October 7, 2024 Gemma Iso
Featured News Lifestyle

“I’d rather work in an SME any day than in an MNC that doesn’t care about you” — Singaporeans say not all SME bosses are bullies or toxic

October 7, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Home News

Ex-NMP says people should have “some sense of reality” when it comes to civil servants receiving gifts

October 7, 2024 The Independent

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.