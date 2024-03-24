SINGAPORE: Established in 1984, Grundfos celebrated forty years of operations in Singapore earlier in the week.

A global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technologies, the company is led by a steadfast commitment to drive sustainability through innovation and remains resolute in fostering the green transition of Singapore and beyond by investing in research and development, strategic partnerships, and talent.

“As Grundfos commemorates four decades of success in Singapore, we are grateful for the opportunity to celebrate this milestone alongside our talented team, dedicated partners, and valued customers who have trusted us every step of the way.

Sustainability, innovation, and collaboration have been the cornerstones of our journey in Singapore, and they will continue to guide us as we leverage our experience and expertise to solve global water and climate challenges,” said Poul Due Jensen, Group President & CEO, Grundfos.

Over the years, Grundfos Singapore has become a key driver in the organisation’s global operations.

With advanced and integrated manufacturing, assembly, and testing capabilities, Grundfos Singapore also plays an integral role as the global headquarters of the Commercial Building Services (CBS) division.

Grundfos Singapore has also been at the forefront of its water innovation over the last four decades.

It offers industry-leading solutions for customers across diverse segments, including domestic and commercial buildings, industries, and water utilities.

Notably, the company’s energy-efficient and smart pumps and pumping solutions have contributed to Singapore’s journey towards sustainable development.

Grundfos’ technology has been utilised at key landmarks such as Gardens by the Bay and the Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa integrated resorts to optimise water and energy use.

In addition, Grundfos’ solutions have empowered over 300 buildings, ranging from hotels and shopping centres to hospitals and educational institutions, to achieve gold rating and above under the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) Green Mark certification scheme.

“Singapore’s journey to sustainability has been a remarkable one, and we are honoured to have been a part of it for the past 40 years.

This shared vision has pushed us to constantly innovate and develop solutions that make a difference, and we are proud to grow our talent pool by more than 6% in the past year and launch our new Sustainability Lab within our iSOLUTIONS Digital Lab in Singapore as part of our commitment.

We look forward to continuing working alongside our partners and customers to accelerate innovation in water and energy efficiency, shaping a greener future for all,” expressed Eric Lai, Regional Managing Director, Industry – APAC & Country Director for Singapore, Grundfos.

In the face of growing environmental challenges, Grundfos is determined not only to keep pace but also to set the standard for sustainability and resource efficiency.

This commitment reached a groundbreaking milestone in November 2022, with Grundfos becoming the world’s first water solutions company with approved net-zero science-based targets.

At its Jalan Tukang facility, Grundfos Singapore is walking the talk by taking steps to further green its BCA Green Mark Gold-rated infrastructure and building operations.

A key initiative was installing a photovoltaic power plant, projected to achieve a 120% energy gain and reduce its carbon footprint by 493 tons of CO2 annually.

Grundfos Singapore’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its own operations. The team actively engages in community and volunteering initiatives that positively impact Singapore and regionally.

Most recently, employees participated in a coastal and waterway clean-up at Jurong Lake Gardens in 2023 to promote the conservation of Singapore’s environment and resources, in line with Grundfos’ promise to respect, protect and advance the flow of water.