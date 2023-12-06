Sen Lindsey Graham RSC has a dire warning for Liz Cheney. He spoke to CNN host Dana Bash saying that he understands why some people don’t like Trump but a second term for President Joe Biden would be a disaster.

“When Trump was president, none of this stuff was going on. I think Liz’s hatred of Trump is real. I understand why people don’t like what he does and says at times, but in terms of actions and results, he was far better [than] President Biden.”

Graham said that the world will “be on fire” if Trump does not return to the White House.

The issue came up when Bash brought up Cheney’s new book, ‘Oath and Honor’ in which she takes shots at the GOP calling them enablers and collaborators of Trump.

Graham: What four more years of Biden will do

The book chronicles how Trump and his allies tried to overturn the election in 2020 and sounds out an alarm bell in which Cheney says she believes the checks and balances of the Constitution will not hold up if Trump is re-elected in 2024.

“As a nation, we can endure damaging policies for a four-year term. But we cannot survive a president willing to terminate our Constitution,” says Cheney.

Graham on the other hand says if they have four more years of the current leader, the world will truly be on fire. Graham has already endorsed Trump for the 2024 election.

Cheney, who has a prominent role as vice chair of the House’s January 6 committee, revealed critical details about Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election. Her book gives a first-hand account of what is going on behind the scenes.

The book reveals information based on text messages, emails, calls, meetings and personal conversations where Cheney blasts her Republican colleagues calling them hypocrites. She says their complicity with Trump is a threat to democracy.

