Business

Grab and Gojek to provide more benefits for Singapore drivers and delivery workers from 2025

ByMary Alavanza

October 4, 2024
Grab driver

SINGAPORE: Grab and Gojek are set to provide more benefits for Singapore drivers and delivery workers from 2025. Grab announced on Oct 3 that it will spend $4 million annually to enhance its welfare programme for Singapore drivers and delivery workers, adding perks like free flu jabs and subsidies for visits to general practitioners. Gojek has also announced plans to improve the range of benefits it offers to drivers in the coming months, as reported by The Straits Times.

These changes come as more attention is being paid to the conditions of private-hire drivers and delivery riders, also known as platform workers.

Grab announced that the $4 million it will allocate annually from its operating budget will be used to support its current GrabBenefits programme,  which already offers perks like fuel discounts and medical leave insurance, along with the new perks set to launch on Jan 1, 2025.

The new perks will include free annual flu vaccinations and subsidies for general practitioner (GP) and telemedicine consultations. These consultations will be capped at two visits per year, with a maximum subsidy of $45 per visit.

See also  Grab users can now top up e-wallets with cryptocurrency

However, these benefits will be limited to drivers and delivery riders in the top two tiers of Grab’s rewards system.

This expansion follows feedback from drivers and riders, who voiced concerns about the rising cost of healthcare and managing physical issues like back pain, which are often not covered by regular doctor visits.

In 2023, Grab earned US$2.36 billion (S$3.06 billion). It isn’t the only platform offering perks to drivers and riders. Both Gojek and foodpanda also offer benefits like fuel discounts and medical subsidies.

The Straits Times reported that Gojek, which currently offers its drivers GP consultations at a subsidised rate of $12 per visit with no cap on the number of visits, is also looking to expand its support.

On Oct 1, the company introduced a new fuel savings programme after drivers requested more upfront discounts on fuel.

Grab stated that the updates to its benefits scheme are designed to complement the new labour protections under the Platform Workers Act. The Act will provide platform workers with protections similar to those of employees, including contributions to the Central Provident Fund and work injury compensation insurance.

See also  "If you cannot wait, maybe this job not for you" — F&B establishment puts up notice for food delivery riders

Yee Wee Tang, managing director of Grab Singapore, said that since some of these protections overlap with what the company already provides voluntarily, it made sense for them to review their current benefits scheme.

He explained that the Platform Workers Act addresses issues like work-related injuries and long-term savings, whereas Grab’s benefits programme is aimed more at meeting immediate needs, including healthcare and everyday expenses.

It is unclear how much of the $4 million set aside each year will go toward the new perks, as Grab did not provide details. Grab also did not disclose how much it currently spends on the existing GrabBenefits programme.

Industry experts believe this move is a strategy to retain platform workers, who might be concerned about reduced take-home pay due to CPF contributions.

Li Jianggan, CEO of venture capital firm Momentum Works, said that since driver supply is a key issue in Singapore, “Grab needs to provide additional benefits to influence them to stay.”

See also  "I hope Gojek will not take it for granted as the majority of passengers don't quite bother with the S$3.00" — Passenger frustrated with waiting fee issue

In another major development, platform workers will soon be able to form platform work associations with legal powers similar to trade unions under the new Act.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) said it will set up these associations once the new law is in effect.

To encourage Grab drivers and delivery workers to join these associations, the company will pay for six months of membership fees for new sign-ups as part of its enhanced GrabBenefits programme.

When asked if this means the NTUC could gain the authority to formally represent Grab workers in the future, Mr Yee said that the platform worker associations are still in the early stages, and more details need to be worked out. /TISG

Read also: “I earn $70/day if TP fine me. I can’t afford the S$150 fine” – Netizens sympathise with Singapore taxi driver’s handwritten sign for passengers to fasten seatbelts

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

When a “back-to-office” order comes, will Singaporean remote workers return to the 9-5 routine?

October 3, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business

Samsung Singapore employees receive retrenchment notices as part of job cuts by the thousands in SEA, Australia, and New Zealand

October 2, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Average Singapore hotel room rate dips to $282.26 but luxury hotel room rates rise

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Lifestyle

Thailand’s luxury market set to surpass Singapore in 2024, projected to reach $4.93 billion as wealthy shoppers from Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar flock to Bangkok

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Xi Jinping says rough seas ahead for China as the country celebrates its 75th anniversary

October 4, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan
Business & Economy

Homebuyers beware: Are you overpaying for your million-dollar home?

October 4, 2024 Gemma Iso
Law

Singapore consultancy firm recovers S$58K from business email scam with help from Singapore police, UAE, and Interpol

October 4, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.