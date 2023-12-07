Featured News Home News

Govt to invest $70M to develop Southeast Asia’s first large-scale language model

ByJewel Stolarchuk

December 7, 2023

SINGAPORE: Singapore has announced plans to invest $70 million in creating Southeast Asia’s first large-scale language model, aiming to cater to the diverse cultures and languages prevalent in the region.

Unveiled by Minister of Communications and Information Josephine Teo during the opening ceremony of the Singapore Artificial Intelligence Conference, this project is envisioned as a technological milestone and a catalyst for fostering industry cooperation and driving the next wave of artificial intelligence (AI) innovation beyond national boundaries.

Minister Teo emphasized the strategic importance of systematically discussing the development of such AI through the conference, which gathered representatives from 16 countries.

The conference attendees comprised a diverse group representing academia, government departments, and artificial intelligence companies.

Ms Teo said that one of the primary goals of the summit is to identify whether artificial intelligence will genuinely serve global interests. She underscored the transformative potential of AI in areas such as medical research and energy optimization while acknowledging the need for careful consideration of associated risks, including misinformation and cybercrime.

Singapore’s commitment to investing in AI reflects its vision to position itself as a leader in technological advancements, with an emphasis on ensuring that the benefits of AI are harnessed for the greater good. As Southeast Asia’s first large-scale language model takes shape, the nation anticipates technological breakthroughs and strengthened international collaboration in the ever-evolving field of artificial intelligence.

