The spotlight intensified on the bribery allegations against President Joe Biden during the Monday evening briefing led by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan.

At the heart of a nearly 30-minute session with reporters, Jordan meticulously presented evidence supporting what he and fellow Republicans assert is a bribery scheme involving Biden.

Bribery allegations

First was the unverified tip to the FBI alleging that Biden orchestrated the removal of Ukraine’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was probing Burisma, an energy company that appointed the president’s son to its board. An informant asserted to the FBI that two Biden family members received $5 million each in connection to the alleged scheme.

“I think it’s the easiest way to see how this story all unfolds,” remarked Jordan, emphasizing the centrality of bribery claims to the case against Joe Biden.

Unsubstantiated?

Despite summoning numerous witnesses before the committee, Republicans have yet to substantiate that the president engaged in a bribery scheme or that his son’s role at Burisma influenced the decision to advocate for Shokin’s dismissal.

Jordan outlined a rationale for a full floor vote, anticipating legal challenges related to materials sought in the bribery allegations investigation. “We think it’s helpful to have that vote because we do think someone’s gonna take us to court,” Jordan stated, highlighting the potential benefits of gaining official status through a majority-supported vote.

The inquiry continues

While specifics regarding the resolution language and parameters remain unclear, Jordan confirmed that the inquiry would continue across the three committees— the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Ways and Means—that have been steadfastly working on the investigation.

Following his briefing, Jordan briefly met with Speaker Johnson, clarifying that the timing of the impeachment authorization vote was not discussed.

The political landscape continues to evolve as the House grapples with the intricacies of the impeachment inquiry.

