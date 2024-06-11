“Good Partner” drama with Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun might glue you to the screen

On June 11, KST, SBS unveiled the main poster for its upcoming Friday-Saturday drama, Good Partner, which will premiere on July 12.

The poster highlights the contrasting dynamics between star lawyer Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Na Ra) and rookie lawyer Han Yoo Ri (Nam Ji Hyun), teasing their intriguing ‘sweet and sour’ chemistry.

‘Good Partner’ depicts the realistic and direct struggles of divorce lawyers dealing with unexpected separations.

The drama explores the dilemmas and significant moments that arise during family dissolutions, focusing on the light-hearted struggles of divorce lawyers striving to make the best choices in challenging situations.

It promises to offer viewers empathy and catharsis.

Authentic and relatable story

The drama is penned by renowned divorce attorney Choi Yuna, raising expectations for an authentic and relatable legal office story. Acclaimed director Kim Ga Ram is at the helm, further heightening anticipation.

The synergy between the talented Jang Na Ra and Nam Ji Hyun is a major draw.

The main poster captures the solemn courtroom setting, emphasizing the contrast between the experienced and somewhat sharp Cha Eun Kyung and the idealistic and justice-driven Han Yoo Ri.

As they clash and collaborate, the drama showcases their growth through life-altering situations. Cha Eun Kyung, who prioritizes efficiency and company profits, faces significant changes through her interactions with Han Yoo Ri, who cannot stand injustice.

Their dynamic promises to be a highlight of the series, offering a refreshing and engaging ‘sweet and sour’ romance.

Premiering on July 12

Good Partner’ on SBS will debut on July 12 at 10 p.m. KST. Jang Na Ra is a celebrated South Korean singer and actress who has been a major star in South Korea and China since 2001.

She gained fame with her 2002 hit album “Sweet Dream” and successful TV dramas like “Successful Story of a Bright Girl” and “My Love Patzzi.”

Nam Ji Hyun, a talented South Korean actress, has impressed audiences with her versatility and ability to portray diverse characters.

She gained recognition for her roles in “East of Eden” (2008), “Queen Seondeok” (2009), and “Will It Snow for Christmas?” (2009).