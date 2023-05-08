“Good location. Price should be higher” — Singaporeans respond to new HDB project in Sin Ming after 30 years

SINGAPORE: The new HDB project at Sin Ming has created a stir. While many are talking about the cost of public housing in Singapore, a handful have taken the “good location” as a sign that the prices will be higher.

An HDB project of over 900 flats has been launched at Sin Ming in the Upper Thompson area. It will be the first HDB project at Sin Ming in over 30 years.

“Good location. Price should be higher,” said a netizen. Others made comments sarcastically, describing the HDB flats as “affordable.”

“The flats there can be sold at ‘very good’ prices that are so-called affordable,” wrote another.

“One million onwards. Affordable,” said a third.

Another netizen included monetary figures, saying, “BTO 4 room 525k-650k…resale 4 room 600k-750k…this is so called affordable.”

However, a few commented on the space that residential buildings are occupying. “Still not enough for 10 million population,” wrote one. “Need to clear more (and) more empty forest area in Singapore to build HDB flats.”

Another said, “Expecting the former BPSS Campus will be torn down to make way for these housing.”

The post garnered many more comments from concerned Singaporeans.

