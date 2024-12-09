KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Gong Hyo Jin has shared her thoughts on her much-anticipated return to the screen in the upcoming drama When the Stars Gossip!

The drama, which is set in a zero-gravity space station, centres on the unusual romance between Commander Eve Kim (Gong Hyo Jin) and Gong Ryong (Lee Min Ho), a traveller on a covert assignment.

Gong Hyo Jin is taking over as station commander, Commander Eve Kim, after a six-year absence.

She cited the uniqueness of a space-set drama and the novelty of portraying a commander as key factors in her decision. “I usually play the youngest character in Seo Sook Hyang’s works, so this was a nice change of pace.

My decision was also impacted by my faith in writer Seo Sook Hyang and director Park Shin Woo,” she said.

Detached demeanor

Describing her character as “crispy on the outside, tender on the inside,” Gong Hyo Jin revealed Eve Kim’s detached demeanour.

“She is not very interested in individuals, but she finds experimental life forms fascinating. I worked hard to embody her stiff, authoritative demeanor,” she said.

Known for her iconic styling, Gong Hyo Jin’s look as Eve Kim doesn’t disappoint. Sporting a timeless, charismatic space scientist’s wardrobe—complete with a name tag and space suit—her commanding presence shines.

The drama’s zero-gravity scenes required meticulous planning and wire-action stunts, which Gong Hyo Jin approached as a fresh challenge.

Uncharted territory

“It’s about life in space, not space battles or monsters,” she clarified. The drama explores humanity’s efforts in uncharted territory, aiming to provide an inspiring and relatable narrative.

“The bold space explorers who put their lives in danger for our future are honoured in this film, which tells a unique story.”

On Jan 4, at 9:20 pm KST, When the Stars Gossip will debut.

Gong Hyo Jin is a highly respected and popular South Korean actress known for her versatility and natural acting style. She is often referred to as the “Queen of Romantic Comedies” due to her successful portrayals in various romantic comedy dramas.