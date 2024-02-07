;
Girl’s Day’s Hyeri takes on lead role in new girl’s love mystery thriller ‘Friendly Competition’

On Feb 6, KST, it was confirmed that singer and actress Hyeri will don a school uniform again in her upcoming series, ‘Friendly Competition.’

Derived from the well-received webtoon of the same title, the narrative follows Seulgi, who transfers to a prestigious girls’ high school in Seoul after her father’s sudden demise.

As she befriends Jae Yee, the class’s top student and an imposing figure, she uncovers a darker side to Jae Yee. This mystery psychological thriller, also known as a GL (Girl Love) story, reveals the secrets surrounding a mysterious death.

Photo: Instagram/Hyeri

Similar pains

Hyeri is set to portray Yoo Jae Yee, a character blessed with a high IQ and exceptional talents despite not conforming to conventional beauty standards.

In contrast to Woo Seul Gi, who faced bullying, Yoo Jae Yee is the object of envy, and the series explores the captivating journey of these two characters gradually falling for each other, laden with doubt and mutual vigilance, as they share similar pains.

‘Friendly Competition’ is anticipated to push boundaries by exploring the lives of teenagers grappling with various addictions, addressing mature themes like drugs, self-harm, and self-pleasure.

Due to its challenging subject matter, the series is slated to receive a 19+ rating. The screenplay is crafted by writer Kim Tae Hee.

Upcoming release

In addition to her role in ‘Friendly Competition,’ Hyeri is gearing up for the release of the movie ‘Victory’ and is actively involved in the filming of ‘Tropical Night.’

If Hyeri accepts the casting offer, this would mark her return to the small screen for the first time since the conclusion of the MBC drama “May I Help You?” in December 2022. The actress is presently preparing for the release of her film “Victory.”

Creative Group ING, Hyeri’s agency, responded to Star News’ report, stating that Hyeri is considering the role positively.

While attending middle school, Hyeri was scouted by Dream T Entertainment at a talent show and joined Girl’s Day in 2010 with little prior training. Hyeri debuted as the youngest member of Girl’s Day in September 2010, alongside Yura, after the departure of Jiin and Jisun.

The group gained significant popularity with hit songs like “Expectation,” “Twinkle Twinkle,” “Something,” and “I Am,” solidifying their place in the K-pop scene.

Hyeri’s bubbly personality and charming vocals endeared her to fans, earning her the nickname “Nation’s Little Sister.”

