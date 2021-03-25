Home News Featured News Girl running across road nearly gets hit by construction vehicle

Netizens say girl seemed to be on a phone call

Photo: Facebook/ All Singapore Stuff

Singapore — A girl nearly got into an accident with a construction crane after running across the road without checking for vehicles.

The video was uploaded by All Singapore Stuff, with the caption “Young girl almost kena accident! Tell ur children to be careful, dun rush when crossing the road”.

The video shows a construction crane turning right, and nearly hitting a schoolgirl who was running across the road. Fortunately, the driver was able to stop the vehicle before it hit the girl. A warning horn can be heard as well, but it is unclear who sounded it.

Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that the girl seems to be using her phone, either making or taking a call, while crossing the road. That is highly dangerous as it reduces ones’ focus on the road.

This was filmed at the junction between Jurong Town Hall Road and West Coast Road, near Commonwealth Secondary School.

According to the comments, however, the date stamp of the video is seen to be 2019/07/31, which makes the video nearly two years old.

Nonetheless, most comments are admonishing the girl for using her mobile phone while crossing the road. They highlighted the importance of paying attention, and asked others to be more alert while on the road.

