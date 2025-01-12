GERMANY: To combat rising absenteeism during tough economic times, German companies increasingly turn to private detectives to investigate employees on long-term sick leave, questioning whether their illnesses are legitimate.

According to a South China Morning Post report, this controversial trend is being hailed by some as an effective means of addressing employee inefficiency while sparking a fierce debate on social media, particularly in China.

One detective agency, the Lentz Group, based near Frankfurt’s central railway station, has seen a dramatic rise in demand for its services.

The agency, which specializes in investigating suspected sick leave fraud, now handles around 1,200 cases annually—double the number from just a few years ago, according to the AFP.

The surge in sick leave is not an isolated issue. Data from Germany’s federal statistics agency Destatis shows that in 2023, German workers averaged 15.1 sick days, a notable increase from 11.1 days in 2021.

This high absenteeism rate has had significant economic consequences, contributing to a 0.8% reduction in Germany’s GDP in 2023, which, in turn, led to a broader economic contraction.

Additionally, health insurer TK reported that, in the first nine months of 2024, employees under their coverage took an average of 14.13 sick days.

Compared to other European nations, Germany lags, with workers missing 6.8% of their hours in 2023—more than countries like France, Italy, and Spain.

One reason for the uptick in sick leave is linked to post-pandemic policies that made it easier for employees to obtain sick leave certificates over the phone.

Originally introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, this system allowed workers with mild symptoms to skip in-person doctor visits and secure sick leave without a physical examination.

Critics argue this has led to widespread abuse, with some employees reportedly feigning illness to take advantage of the system.

Under German labour laws, employees are entitled to full salary payments for up to six weeks of sick leave per year, after which health insurance kicks in to cover sickness benefits.

For companies facing financial strain, hiring private detectives to monitor employees on extended sick leave has become an increasingly attractive option despite the significant cost.

Marcus Lentz, founder of the detective agency, explained that many companies are no longer willing to tolerate employees who rack up excessive sick days.

He shared instances where workers, claiming to be unwell, were found working at family businesses or engaging in home renovations during their sick leave.

“If someone has 30, 40, or sometimes even 100 sick days in a year, they eventually become economically unattractive for the employer,” Lentz told AFP.

However, even with mounting evidence, dismissals based on such investigations are not always straightforward.

In one high-profile case in Italy, a bus driver caught performing at a bar while on sick leave for anxiety was initially fired. The Italian Supreme Court, however, ruled that the driver’s activities helped alleviate his condition, ordering his reinstatement.

While companies may view private investigations as a solution, experts caution that they do not address the root causes of rising sick leave.

Increased respiratory illnesses, workplace stress, and mental health issues—exacerbated by the pandemic—are contributing factors to the rise in absenteeism, making it a complex problem that cannot be easily solved by surveillance.

The practice has garnered considerable attention on Chinese social media, where the topic of sick leave often involves salary deductions based on tenure.

Observers from China expressed disbelief that sick leave in Germany does not result in salary penalties or deductions from performance bonuses.

One user remarked, “Sick leave in Germany sounds like a dream compared to China, where your salary is affected!”

As the debate continues, it’s clear that the use of private detectives to monitor sick leave has sparked a broader conversation about employee rights, corporate responsibility, and the evolving nature of work in a post-pandemic world.