International COVID 19 : No reports of ‘’ in Singapore

Gan Kim Yong: No reports of ‘long Covid’ in Singapore

The Health minister did say however that healthcare institutions are following recovered patients closely to look for prolonged and lingering symptoms arising from Covid-19, as well as for late complications from the infection

Photo: Gan Kim Yong Facebook

Author

Anna Maria Romero

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore—In Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3), Health Minister said that the Ministry of Health () has thus far not received any reports of a patient suffering from “,” wherein an infected person suffers from the symptoms of Covid-19, (some of which are severe) for extended periods of time.

Mr Gan said this in a written parliamentary reply to a question posed by Workers’ Party Member of Parliament He Ting Ru. Ms He asked if there are any reported or suspected cases of “long Covid” in the country.

The Health Minister said that long Covid-19 cases are still being studied, and the condition is not yet well-defined.

The straitstimes.com reports him as saying, “ has thus far not received any reports of ‘long Covid’.

However, our healthcare institutions are following their recovered patients closely to look for prolonged and lingering symptoms arising from Covid-19, as well as for late complications from the infection.

We will also continue to monitor the emerging findings on long-term effects of Covid-19.”

As Mr Gan pointed out, the condition known as “long Covid,” or “long-haul Covid” is yet to be clearly defined, given that the infection is a new one. News reports have also pointed out that people suffering from the condition may experience vastly different symptoms.

- Advertisement -

A report from the BBC last month said, “However, the most common feature is crippling fatigue.

Others symptoms include: breathlessness, a cough that won’t go away, joint pain, muscle aches, hearing and eyesight problems, headaches, loss of smell and taste as well as damage to the heart, lungs, kidneys and gut.

Mental health problems have been reported including depression, anxiety and struggling to think clearly.

It can utterly destroy people’s quality of life.”

“Long Covid” does not simply mean that a person takes a longer time than usual to recover, although there have been patients who tested positive for the novel coronavirus long after becoming symptom-free, including Mr Charles Pignal, a patient in Singapore who got infected overseas but who continued to test positive for Covid-19 over five weeks after feeling better.

In its worst cases, “long Covid” can mean severe and lasting health problems.

Madam Ho Ching, the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and CEO of Temasek, warned young Singaporeans last week concerning “long Covid.”

In a Facebook post, she wrote that young people need to be aware that those who recover from the illness may yet suffer from long-term effects.

“But what we are starting to see are recovered patients, some with mild illness, being hit by long term health problems like diabetes, heart, brain, lungs, and other vital organ dysfunction.
Recovered patients can become diabetic even when they do not have diabetes before Covid.
Others suffer sudden heart failure or stroke, within weeks of recovery. They die or become disabled by such health problems.
Others suffer foggy brain.
So survival is not the only goal.” —/TISG

Read also: “Survival is not the only goal,” Ho Ching warns young people of Covid-19’s long-term effects

“Survival is not the only goal,” Ho Ching warns young people of Covid-19’s long-term effects

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Why PAP may share the same fate as Robinsons

What are my memories of Robinsons? Good ones until the last decade or so. We simply grew apart – Robinsons and I. So much so that both can’t recognise each other. Maybe that is akin to what many Singaporeans may feel...
View Post
Featured News

Heng Swee Keat reflects on his stroke and how his cabinet colleagues acted fast

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat reflected on the stroke he suffered four years ago and how his colleagues acted quickly to get him the help he needed, in a Facebook post published on Thursday (29 Oct). On 12 May 2016, Mr...
View Post
Featured News

Ousted ex-PAP MP Lam Pin Min joins car rental firm as senior advisor

Former ruling party parliamentarian Lam Pin Min has joined car rental firm Lumens as a senior advisor, over three months since he lost the 2020 general election. Dr Lam, an ophthalmologist, first joined the political arena when he was fielded as a...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
close

Like and follow us

fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet