SINGAPORE: From the visionary team behind the sold-out, critically acclaimed Cabaret, A French Kiss in Singapore makes a much-anticipated return. This reimagined musical honours the artistry of France’s legendary songwriters and performers—Charles Aznavour, Serge Gainsbourg, Jacques Brel, and Charles Trenet. Their timeless hits, made famous by icons like Frank Sinatra, Liza Minnelli, and David Bowie, weave a captivating story of love’s joys, sorrows, and surprises.

Unforgettable melodies

Prepare for an emotional journey filled with laughter, tears, sensuality, and poignant moments. This production promises to entertain, inspire, and leave you humming unforgettable melodies long after the curtain falls.

Featuring some of Singapore’s top musical theatre talents:

Amin Alifin: Internationally celebrated dancer known for his electrifying presence.

Andrew Marko: An emotional powerhouse, transitioning seamlessly from comedy to drama.

Dwayne Lau: A standout from Cabaret, renowned for his charisma and stage presence.

Rino Junior John: A rising star, exuding extraordinary talent and charm.

Hossan Leong: Beloved comedian who brings his signature wit and humour to the show.

Directed by Hossan Leong and featuring exhilarating choreography, including a dazzling tap number, these performers promise to enchant audiences.

Artistic Director Nathalie Ribette reflects: “This production celebrates 60 years of friendship between Singapore and France. It’s a heartfelt tribute to our shared history.”

Premiered in 2013 to rave reviews, A French Kiss in Singapore artfully explores love’s complexity with humour, tenderness, and flair. Signature songs like Seasons in the Sun, Beyond the Sea, and I Love You Me Neither ensure an unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss the show that audiences called “fabulously fun” (Julie Heckscher, Australian Deputy High Commissioner) and “a rollercoaster ride of emotional highs and lows” (Rachel Loi, The Business Times).

Delightful night

“A French Kiss in Singapore is wonderful – a truly delightful night at the theatre. I sat there absolutely charmed, song after song of sheer beauty and emotional depth – funny, poignant, clever and subversive.”

Tony Knight – Head of Musical Theatre at Lasalle College of the Arts



Show Details

Dates: 17–27 April 2025

Venue: SOTA Drama Theatre

Tickets: SISTIC

Info: Sing’theatre