Former Senior Minister of State Ch’ng Jit Koon passes away at 90

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 2, 2024

SINGAPORE: Former Senior Minister of State Mr Ch’ng Jit Koon passed away on Friday afternoon (1 Mar) at the age of 90.

Mr Ch’ng’s journey into the realm of politics began unexpectedly when a chance meeting with founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew at the anniversary celebrations of the then-Association of Nantah Graduates altered the course of his life.

Mr Ch’ng, who served as the association’s acting president, caught the attention of Mr Lee. Deeming him fit for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Lee deployed him on a surprising three-month posting to the United Nations, before fielding him among the first batch of People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates in the 1968 general election.

He was MP in Tiong Bahru, Bukit Merah and Tanjong Pagar at different points over almost three decades, as well as Senior Minister of State for Community Development.

Mr Ch’ng played a significant role in connecting government leaders to the Chinese ground and his pioneering initiative of ministerial walkabouts, aimed at fostering a direct link between leaders and the people, continues to be a practice embraced by the government today.

See also  AHTC town councillor questions PA's "lavish" spending on billboards featuring PAP MPs

Mr Ch’ng also worked closely with Mr Lee and even conducted Meet-The-People sessions for the late former PM.

In a 1994 interview, Mr Lee said of Mr Ch’ng: “He’s absolutely first-rate… He puts people at ease. They can tell him all their problems. They can tell him all their hopes. He is sympathetic, he listens to them.”

Mr Lee added, “But he gives me hard-headed advice.”

Mr Ch’ng retired from politics in 1996. 20 years later, in 2016, he received the Distinguished Service Order for his service.

