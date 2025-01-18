Business

Forest City draws interest from 11 companies after JSSEZ deal

ByMary Alavanza

January 18, 2025
Forest City, Malaysia

MALAYSIA: Forest City Special Financial Zone (SFZ) has been drawing interest from local and international investors, with 11 companies already expressing a desire to set up operations within the area, as reported by The Malaysian Reserve.

As part of the nine flagship zones of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and designated SFZ by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in August 2023, the area has become a key investment destination. The JS-SEZ deal was signed on Jan 6.

Syarul Izam Sarifudin, deputy president of Country Garden Pacificview Sdn Bhd, said they have observed “growing interest from investors locally and globally.”

He added, “As the project developer, we are committed to driving the successful implementation of this plan,” noting the SFZ’s appeal due to its prime location and economic incentives.

According to Mr Syarul Izam, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi’s visit to Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) was a valuable opportunity to learn from their expertise and explore collaborative opportunities.

See also  UOB confident to “contribute meaningfully” to Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone development

“We aim to leverage these insights to position Forest City as a global financial centre,” he added.

The tax-free designation and economic initiatives also aim to bring benefits to the local community, including job creation, advanced technology investments, and growth in local industries.

To attract investors, Forest City hosted a seminar on Malaysia’s zero-tax single-family office policy on Saturday, providing insights on government incentives designed to draw in high-net-worth individuals and businesses.

On the same day, pre-booking for Cerulean Bay’s small office flexible office (SOFO) commercial spaces was also launched to cater to businesses seeking modern, adaptable setups.

Forest City is also working to improve its transport links. Following the launch of a bus route connecting Malaysia and Singapore via the Second Link, new weekend and holiday bus services between Kuala Lumpur and Forest City will be introduced in partnership with Causeway Link.

Plans are also in place to integrate Forest City with Johor Bahru’s public transport system and enhance its cycling paths for residents’ and visitors’ convenience.

See also  JS-SEZ agreement seen drawing in regional firms says OCBC

Mr Syarul Izam, “In the future, Gelang Patah and its surroundings will offer unmatched opportunities with world-class facilities, connectivity to Singapore and thriving industrial and recreational spaces.” /TISG

Read also:  JS-SEZ agreement seen drawing in regional firms says OCBC

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

Citigroup cuts more jobs to invest cost savings in data quality and regulatory controls

January 17, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

Singapore leads APAC in snack spending, averaging S$165.85 per buyer in 2024

January 16, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business

AI adoption to drive increased demand for cloud-based data storage, survey finds

January 16, 2025 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Business

Forest City draws interest from 11 companies after JSSEZ deal

January 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Property

HDB to launch 19,600 BTO flats and 5,500 SBF flats in 2025

January 18, 2025 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

PwC Singapore and SBF call for enhanced support to strengthen local businesses amid economic uncertainty

January 18, 2025 Gemma Iso
Asia

Sustainable lending: The key to achieving net zero and unlocking economic growth

January 18, 2025 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.