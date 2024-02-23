;
Business

Foodpanda parent company backs out of negotiations after allegedly eyeing sale to Grab

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 23, 2024
Foodpanda rider holding a bag

SINGAPORE: Following news reports that Grab might acquire foodpanda’s Asian operations for S$1.5 billion, foodpanda parent company Delivery Hero confirmed that it has terminated negotiations with a potential buyer due to differences in fundamental terms of the sale of the business.

In an official statement, the German conglomerate said, “At that time, the Company believed it had reached an alignment with the potential buyer on the fundamental terms regarding the sale of the business. However, Delivery Hero took the decision to withdraw from negotiations as this is no longer the case.”

The company emphasized its openness to merger and acquisition opportunities but clarified that future negotiations must “create value for shareholders with high certainty of closing.”

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, highlighted that the company’s business in the Asia Pacific region experienced an inflection point in 2023. He expressed confidence in the region’s ability to drive profitable growth at scale, indicating a strategic focus on maximizing opportunities in the dynamic Asian market.

See also  Single mom Grab driver complains about angry customers and poor driver ratings

The sale of foodpanda encompasses its operations in several key markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Business

Longbridge Group secures over S$134M to fuel global expansion

December 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Malaysia to begin its first renewable energy trade with Singapore this month, starting with 50MW

December 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

Self-storage demand in Singapore sees 14% surge as businesses embrace flexibility

December 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

You missed

Lifestyle

Singapore: Favourite country for American expats

December 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Business & Economy

Job vacancies fall sharply, but openings still outnumber unemployed as high-skilled sectors drive Q3 employment growth

December 10, 2024 Gemma Iso
Home News

New direct service buses to bring residents from Hougang, Sengkang, and Punggol to CBD starting Jan 2

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Singapore F1

Max Verstappen is penalized with “work of public interest” after using vulgar language at Singapore F1

December 10, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.