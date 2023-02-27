Feeling guilty for taking MC: ‘How do I tell my boss that I’m not feeling well?’ — Staff

SINGAPORE: An online citizen took to an online forum on Thursday (Feb 27) to share an experience at work. “How do I tell my boss that I’m not feeling well?” the post read.

The netizen wrote, “I’m currently at work and I’m experiencing a super bad headache. I’ve been suffering from a flu for the last few days and I constantly find myself feeling guilty for considering to take an MC.”

The online user then asked, “Do other corporate workers here feel the same? Is Singapore’s hustle culture too engrained in my head that taking an MC is seen as not strong enough for the job?”

Many Singaporeans who caught wind of the post of the distressed worker were sure to share their two cents on the matter. Many encouraged the netizen to always put one’s health first.

“Speaking as a manager: don’t feel guilty,” wrote one. “Get an MC and rest well! If you still feel bad (and if you’re WFO) consider that it’s considerate to not infect the rest of your team with the flu too!”

“Don’t feel bad for taking MC, said another. “I had a colleague clearly sick, constantly coughing and blowing his nose in the office without a mask on. Honestly, I was disgusted and also started to feel unwell myself after a while. You can take it as being considerate to your colleagues.”

Many others encouraged the netizen to take the time off.

